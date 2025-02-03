Tottenham Hotspur have been working tirelessly to try and land new players this month to try and combat the injury crisis currently affecting Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Kevin Danso arrived from Lens in the last couple of days, looking to add reinforcements at the back after the injuries suffered by the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin.

However, Marc Guehi was also a target for the Lilywhites on deadline day, but it was confirmed that Crystal Palace had rejected a £70m bid from Spurs for the England international.

A deal does seem to be edging ever closer for Mathys Tel though, with the Frenchman flying to the UK to complete a loan deal after previously rejecting a proposal to move to North London on a permanent basis.

He could be joined at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium by one of his compatriots, as the pair look to resurrect what has been a dismal Premier League campaign to date for the club.

Spurs leading the race for defensive star

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Spurs are now leading the race in a move for Axel Disasi after previously exiting the race for his signature.

It was reported that the 26-year-old was not interested in a move to join Postecoglou’s men, but after Aston Villa, his preferred option, pulled out of the race, it’s handed the Lilywhites a boost in their pursuit.

Jacob’s confirmed that they are now trying to revive a move after Unai Emery’s side exited the race, with fresh hope now handed their way in their pursuit of the Chelsea outcast.

It would allow the club to finally solve their defensive option, offering the perfect alternative to Guehi after their rejected bid earlier this afternoon on deadline day.

Why Disasi would be the perfect Guehi alternative for Spurs

Guehi would undoubtedly be a phenomenal addition for the club after his exploits over the last few months which have seen him rise into becoming a full England international and starring under Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024.

However, if the hierarchy are already having bids rejected of around the £70m mark, it could be a deal that would be way too expensive and one that is unrealistic - leaving the door open to potential alternatives.

Numerous names have been touted in recent days including Fikayo Tomori, but it appears that Disasi is now the player of choice, especially after Villa’s withdrawal from the race.

He’s failed to impress current Blues boss Enzo Maresca, making just six league appearances in 2024/25 - leading to his potential exit - but he showcased last season that he’s capable of thriving in England’s top flight.

How Disasi compared to Guehi in the PL (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Disasi Guehi Games played 31 25 Goals & assists 2 1 Progressive carries 1.1 0.7 Progressive passes 3.9 2.9 Pass accuracy 90% 87% % of tackles won 77% 58% Aerials won 2.5 1.3 Aerial success rate 70% 50% Stats via FBref

The Frenchman matched or bettered Guehi in multiple key areas, highlighting what a phenomenal addition he would be for Spurs - plus being a much cheaper alternative than the Englishman.

Disasi, who’s previously been dubbed “dominant” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, managed to complete more progressive passes whilst posting a higher pass completion rate than the Palace star - making him a better fit for Postecoglou’s possession-based philosophy.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

He also managed to win more of the aerial battles he entered, whilst posting a higher tackle success rate, showcasing his all-round defensive qualities - something which the Lilywhites have lacked during the various injury lay-offs of the first-team stars.

Whilst it’s unclear if any move for the Frenchman would be permanent or on loan, he would be a phenomenal addition, having all of the tools to a lot seamlessly into the current backline.

Given the difference in figures between him and Guehi from last season, he would be saving them a small fortune, offering a brilliant option for Postecoglou as he looks to build on the recent win at Brentford.