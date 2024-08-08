West Bromwich Albion are now only a matter of days away from getting stuck back into Championship football, travelling down to Loftus Road to face off against Queens Park Rangers to start the new season.

Losing 4-1 to near neighbours Birmingham City in humiliating fashion wasn't the best way to bow out of their busy pre-season schedule, however, but Carlos Corberan will hope his troops will be sharp and focused on the task ahead now of picking up an opening day victory against Marti Cifuentes' hosts.

Lewis Dobbin could be in the running for a first-team spot away in West London, after just signing on loan from Aston Villa, whilst the Spanish Baggies boss could greet another new signing who will battle for a spot in his side too.

Former Everton youngster on his way to West Brom?

As was revealed by journalist Sacha Tavolieri at the close of last month, West Brom have been keen on bringing in Standard Liege gem Isaac Price this summer, with new midfield recruits a major priority after the departures of Nathaniel Chalobah and Okay Yokuslu in recent weeks.

Tavolieri has further stated recently, that despite the Belgian club's continued efforts to bat away bids for their star asset, that the Championship outfit will continue to go back in for him.

What Price can offer West Brom

The ex-Everton youth player would surely welcome a return to English shores after starring in the Jupiler Pro League, with the potential for a move to the Hawthorns to reunite with another former Toffees Academy product in the form of the aforementioned Dobbin no doubt appealing.

This could be the perfect capture for the new loanee, as he becomes more comfortable in his new surroundings in the Baggies camp with a familiar face now by his side, on top of Price offering West Brom more bodies centrally.

Price might well not arrive in the West Midlands as an immediate replacement for Yokuslu, however, with just 3.8 total duels won on average during the 2023/24 league season in Belgium from the 20-year-old.

Yet, when glancing at his adaptability and versatility for Liege and even further back when still on the books at Goodison Park, he will be more than a useful recruit if a deal finally gets over the line.

Price's positions played for Everton Position played Games played Goals scored Assists CM 31 2 2 DM 19 2 3 AM 7 0 0 RM 1 0 0 CB 1 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Looking at the table above, Price would shine all over the pitch for the Toffees when playing for the U21s, with one appearance in this youth structure even seeing him play in the heart of defence.

He will, however, be relied upon to play in the centre of the park for his potential new side, when you cast an eye over gaps in Corberan's camp, with Price potentially lining up next to Alex Mowatt to form a solid duo.

The 20-year-old ace, who was once described as a "terrific" talent by his former Everton youth coach in David Unsworth, will also offer his new side a bright presence going forward, as seen in the instinctive finish above that was scrambled home when he was on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Price could link up with Dobbin in attack, therefore, to roll back the years to their footballing education on Merseyside, whilst also offering a steady and composed head centrally to ensure the Baggies remain strong when teams are attempting to find holes in their game.

This could be a challenging campaign ahead for Corberan and Co, with a number of key first-teamers gone, but signings such as Price and Dobbin could dazzle as a duo regardless and signal a bright future is ahead for this new-look XI.