West Ham United have basically already wrapped up their first major piece of transfer business for 2025, according to popular insider Fabrizio Romano.

West Ham make solid start after busy summer

Tim Steidten certainly earned his money this summer as the Hammers embarked on one of their busiest windows in years, seeing ten new players arrive at the club as a whole host of last year's squad were either sold on or sent out on loan.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Carlos Soler PSG Loan transfer Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Divin Mubama Man City U21 Undisclosed Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Loan transfer Kurt Zouma Al-Orobah Loan transfer Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Loan transfer James Ward-Prowse Nottingham Forest Loan transfer Maxwel Cornet Southampton Loan transfer

The Irons have reaped the rewards of their business so far, despite a hard fought defeat against Manchester City last time out, looking impressive against Crystal Palace - the 'dark horse' pick of many fans and pundits - and seeing new faces like Max Kilman and Aaron Wan-Bissaka shine.

Julen Lopetegui bemoaned self inflicted wounds after the clash against City, but saw plenty of positive signs as his side prepare to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage after the international break: "I think we did really well in the half of the second half, but we didn’t score and when you don’t score against these kinds of teams, they don’t forgive."

He continued: "It was a pity because the players and the team made a big effort today after playing three days in a very tough match against Bournemouth. We were very close to drawing and I think we deserved it in the second half above all, but we didn’t and we have to keep the good things and try to improve the other things."

Hammers closing in on permanent deal for Todibo

While the manager prepares his team for action on the pitch, it seems Steidten and the higher ups are already hard at work preparing for the next transfer windows, with Fabrizio Romano confirming on X this weekend that their first major deal of 2025 is basically already done as they prepare to make Jean-Clair Todibo's loan transfer permanent for a fee of roughly £34m.

The 24 year-old, who was on the brink of signing for Manchester United before the Hammers swooped in, has featured for just seven minutes in the top flight so far, but did get 45 more under his belt in the Carabao Cup outing against Bournemouth. Lopetegui will surely be hoping it's only a matter of time before his newest star is fully fit and firing to form a long-term partnership with the impressive Kilman.