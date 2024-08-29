After a long summer filled with international football, preseason friendlies, and constant rumours, there are now less than 48 hours to go until the transfer window slams shut - until it starts all over again in January, that is.

Arsenal fans had to endure a plodding start to the window, with little happening in terms of incomings or outgoings. However, as things stand today, Edu Gaspar and Co have overseen the departure of Emile Smith Rowe for up to £34m and the impending departures of Eddie Nketiah for up to £30m and Aaron Ramsdale for potentially £25m.

On the other side of things, the North Londoners have welcomed in Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad after what must have been one of the most drawn out sagas of the summer.

The good news for fans is that recent reports suggest that the club are set to bring in at least one more new player before the clock strikes 11pm tomorrow, and the latest star touted for a move to the Emirates could be a repeat of sorts of the Merino deal.

Arsenal transfer news

According Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are interested in signing Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia before the window closes tomorrow night.

The report claims that with Ramsdale on his way to Southampton, the Gunners are set to step up their efforts to land the Spanish shot-stopper, who has supposedly already agreed on personal terms with the club.

To get this deal over the line, the report has revealed that the North Londoners will have to stump up €30m to trigger the release clause inserted in the 23-year-old's contract, which converts to about £25m.

It wouldn't be a cheap transfer to get done, but given Garcia's performances last season and Ramsdale's departure, it is worth pursuing and would be another move akin to Merino's this summer.

Why Garcia would be another Merino-esque masterclass

Okay, so before looking at a couple of the reasons Arsenal might be keen to secure Garcia's services, why would his move represent another Merino-style masterclass in the market? Well, there are two key reasons, both of which are pretty straightforward.

The first is simply the fact that the North Londoners are looking to bring in a highly-rated Spaniard from the country's top-flight this season, and not only that, but it appears that they'll both be moving for fees that do not seem too outrageous in the modern game, especially considering the reputations they have recently built up.

The second similarity is that both players achieved international glory with Spain this summer. The former Sociedad ace helped La Roja win their fourth European Championship in Germany, while the Espanyol ace was a key part of the country's gold medal-winning team at the Paris Olympics.

Now, away from some of the interesting parallels between the two stars, it looks like there is one key reason why Arteta is so keen on bringing the Sallent de Llobregat-born keeper to North London this summer: he is unreal at stopping crosses.

For example, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across the next best 14 competitions after Europe's top five leagues, the "assuring" shot-stopper, as dubbed by data analyst Ben Mattinson, sits in the top 1% of goalkeepers for crosses stopped percentage per 90.

Garcia's FBref Scout report Stats Per 90 Percentile Crosses Stopped Percentage 16.1% Top 1% Goals Against 0.50 Top 1% Save Percentage 82.5% Top 1% Clean Sheet Percentage 57.1% Top 1% Defensive Actions Outside the Penalty Area 1.64 Top 13% All Stats via FBref

He also sits in the top 1% for goals against, save percentage and clean sheet percentage and the top 13% for defensive actions outside the penalty area, also all per 90.

However, his ability to collect crosses appears to be the most important metric to the manager, as according to FBref, Raya also ranks in the top 1% of keepers for crosses stopped. However, that is in Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and Europa League.

Ultimately, Garcia might not be a player who gets fans on their feet this summer, but his impressive record and stylistic similarities to the Gunners' current number one are certainly encouraging. Therefore, Edu and Co should do what they can to secure his services before the window slams shut.