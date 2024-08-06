Newcastle United are now in "touching distance" of completing the signing of an "outstanding" player this summer, in an exciting new transfer update.

Newcastle want new centre-backs

The Magpies will still want to bring in fresh faces to boost their squad between now and the end of this month, with centre-back continuing to be a primary area of focus. Marc Guehi is considered a main option in that position, as he looks to make a big move from Crystal Palace, and an offer has been submitted for the 24-year-old's services.

That being said, the England international isn't the only defender being linked with a switch to Newcastle in the near future, with Toulouse ace Logan Costa considered a cheaper alternative to the Palace man. At 23, he is a year younger and should only improve for the foreseeable future.

Then there's Liverpool's Joe Gomez, who has been backed to seal a move away from Anfield this summer, having found himself down the centre-back pecking order. While that was the case under Jurgen Klopp at the end of his time as manager, it looks as though the 27-year-old will stay put, suggesting that Arne Slot may be planning to give him more minutes in his preferred position.

In attack, reinforcements could also be needed, especially if Callum Wilson leaves St James' Park ahead of the new Premier League season, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Boulaye Dia have both emerged as options. The respective Everton and Salernitana stars could both represent younger additions than the current Magpies hero.

Newcastle within touching distance of new signing

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have "agreed personal terms" with Marc Guehi over a summer move to St James', with talks over a marquee signing believed to be at an "advanced" stage.

A report from The Guardian also adds that "although an agreement is still to be reached", and "the move remains in danger of being hijacked", the transfer is in "touching distance" of being completed.

At this point, it would be a huge surprise if the £2.6m-a-year-earning Guehi wasn't a Newcastle player come the end of the transfer window, with so much pointing towards a transfer being sealed.

Should that happen, Eddie Howe would acquire the signature of a top-quality defender with a big future in the game, being hailed as "outstanding" by Micah Richards and "excellent" by Alan Shearer during Euro 2024.

“I thought he was excellent in the first game," the legendary Magpies number nine said. "The second game… yeah, I think he was maybe the best of a bad bunch so yeah, particularly when there was so much talk about Harry Maguire not playing and England struggling in that position, I think he’s done really well, he can be pleased with himself."

Guehi could become Sven Botman's long-term partner at the heart of Newcastle's defence, once he returns from a knee injury, with neither Jamaal Lascelles nor Fabian Schar representing the future these days, and it could elevate Howe's team to another level.