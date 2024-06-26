The transfer window swung open almost two weeks ago now, and while Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a number of players in that time, not much has changed.

However, in good news for Ange Postecoglou and the fans, for that matter, it looks like that could be about to change.

Based on recent reports, the club are making progress in negotiations for a player who could add some real attacking impetus to the Australian's side, which could help them qualify for the Champions League next season and help club captain Son Hueng-min become even more effective.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Turkish outlet Aslinda, Tottenham have maintained their interest in Fenerbahçe star Sebastian Szymanski and have agreed to personal terms.

The report claims that the attacking midfielder has 'no problems' with the Lilywhites and has agreed to a four-year deal.

The only issue is that the report has revealed that Daniel Levy has already had a €17.5m - £14m offer rejected, and a story via TEAMtalk in January claimed that it would cost the North Londoners around £30m to get their man.

It won't be the cheapest deal to complete, but Postecoglou and the club seem keen to get it done, and considering his campaign last season, it's not hard to see why.

Why Szymanski woud be a great teammate for Son

So, the primary reason Szymanski would be a brilliant teammate for Son is rather simple: his output.

Last season, the Polish international scored 13 goals and provided 19 assists in 55 games for the Turkish giants, a staggering average of a goal involvement every 1.71 games across that significant number of matches.

It would also make him the second most productive player at Spurs, behind the South Korean and ahead of stars like Richarlison, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Szymanski vs Spurs attackers Player Szymanski Richarlison Kulusevski Johnson Appearances 55 31 39 38 Goals 13 12 8 5 Assists 19 4 3 10 Goal Involvements per Match 0.58 0.51 0.28 0.39 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Alongside his impressive output, the "exceptional playmaker," as U23 scout Antonio Mango dubbed him, has a relatively clean bill of health regarding injuries and missed games.

For example, since the start of the 2019/20 season, he has only missed 15 matches, which works out to three games per campaign. In contrast, the player he'd likely be competing with for a place in midfield, Maddison, has missed a whopping 51 games in the same period, which works out to just over ten a year.

Lastly, the 25-year-old's underlying numbers from his time in the Eredivisie were genuinely impressive.

For example, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across the next best 14 competitions, the "underrated" ace, as dubbed by data analyst Ben Mattinson, remains in the top 1% of midfielders for non-penalty expected goals and assists, the top 3% for touches in the opposition's penalty area, the top 4% for expected assists, and the top 9% for total shots and progressive passes received, all per 90.

Essentially, the Fenerbahçe star would bring a level of consistent output to the Lilywhites' midfield, which would, in turn, provide Son with more chances to score and more opportunities to assist.

Ultimately, Szymanski might not be a particularly well-known name to Premier League fans, but based on his form last season and the relatively modest price, he could be a brilliant addition to Postecoglou's progressive Tottenham side.