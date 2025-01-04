After a couple of disappointing draws, Arsenal are quietly putting together an impressive run of form.

Mikel Arteta's side have won their last four games, and in their previous 12 matches, they have only dropped points twice in those aforementioned draws.

So, while they remain six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, there is still reason for the Emirates faithful to be hopeful, although to ensure this title race goes down to the wire, the board must act in the transfer market this month.

Fortunately, that could happen, as recent reports have linked the club to one of the current stars of the league in a transfer that could mirror Leandro Trossard's move in 2023.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Arsenal insider teamnewsanditx - via the Bottom Corner - Arsenal are close to agreeing on personal terms with Wolverhampton Wanderers' star Matheus Cunha.

However, while this could be exciting news for the fans, teamnewsanditx also claims that the Old Gold will not sanction the sale of the Brazilian unless they receive a significant fee for him.

It's not entirely clear how much this fee would have to be, but reports over the last few weeks have suggested it could be anything up to £90m, which would, if paid, make the forward the North Londoners' second most expensive signing of all time.

It would be a costly transfer to get over the line, but given Cunha's ability and what's on the line, it could be worth spending over the odds, and if Arsenal do, then it's a move that'll mirror Trossard's two years ago.

Why Cunha would be a Trossard repeat

So, before we get into why Arsenal would want to sign Cunha, let's examine why his potential transfer would be a repeat of Trossard's in 2023.

So, the first is that it would be an attacking acquisition made halfway through a campaign in which the team are hunting for their first Premier League title in two decades, and while the £60k-per-week Wolves' ace is a brilliant player, there was very little talk of the Gunners being interested in him during the summer.

The second and more prominent reason it would be similar to the Belgian's move is that it would be the Gunners once again going out and nabbing one of the most in-form forwards in the league from a non-big six outfit.

For example, before the title challengers paid the Seagulls £27m for their star winger, he had racked up an impressive tally of seven goals and three assists in just 17 appearances for them, or an average of a goal involvement every 1.7 games.

However, the one difference this time is that the former Atlético Madrid "monster," as dubbed by teammate Joao Gomes, is in even better form than the 30-year-old was when he made his move.

Cunha's 24/25 Appearaces 20 Goals 10 Assists 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.70 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, in just 20 appearances so far this year, he has scored ten goals and provided four assists, meaning he's currently averaging a goal involvement every 1.42 games.

Ultimately, Arsenal are still just about in the Premier League title race, and with Manchester City now firmly out of it, this year may be their best chance to go on and win for quite some time.

Therefore, while it would probably require an overpay, the North Londoners should seriously consider splashing the cash on Cunha this month, as he looks more than good enough to fire them ahead of Liverpool should results elsewhere go their way over the next five months.