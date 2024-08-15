Brighton are closing in on a mammoth double deal as the Seagulls continue to spend lavishly ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Fresh start for Brighton

The arrival of former FC St Pauli boss Fabian Hürzeler this summer following the departure of Roberto De Zerbi has ushered in a new era at the AMEX stadium, and they have not been afraid to back their new manager in the transfer market.

The Seagulls' record transfer heading into the transfer window stood at the £29m that they splashed out on Joao Pedro 12 months ago, but that has since been eclipsed by the arrival of Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle in a deal that set them back £30m earlier in the summer.

He has by no means been the only expensive addition either; in fact, three of Brighton's four most expensive ever signings have come this summer. The south coast side have also added Mats Weiffer from Feyenoord in a £25m move, as well as concluding a deal for 20-year-old winger Brajan Gruda more recently, which set them back another £25m.

"I saw the big impact he made last season in the Bundesliga and he's a player I admire a lot," Hurzeler explained upon his arrival on the south coast, with the 20-year-old having been linked with a move to Bayern Munich previously.

Brighton's 2024 summer signings so far Player Fee Yankuba Minteh £30m Mats Weiffer £25m Brajan Gruda £25m Ibrahim Osman £17m Malick Junior Yalcouye £5m Armando Cozier-Duberry Free Total outlay: £102m

Now, they are set to take their spending close to the £200m mark with an audacious double move.

Brighton close in on £70m double signing

That comes as the Seagulls are closing in on deals for both Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter and also EURO 2024 defender Ferdi Kadioglu, both of which could match or break their transfer record once more.

Brighton have already agreed personal terms with Rutter, and have triggered the Frenchman's £40m release clause. Though Leeds are battling to keep him at Elland Road, the reliable David Ornstein has revealed that "Brighton expect Georginio Rutter to agree" to a move to the AMEX stadium, while Sky Sports claim that personal terms have been agreed.

The same can be said for Fenerbahçe defender Ferdi Kadioglu, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that a "long term deal at Brighton is ready and agreed in details", with the two clubs now in talks over a fee. Meanwhile, Sky Sports report that those talks are "advanced" with a decision to be made "soon" over the defender, who is valued at 35m euros (£30m).

The pair would take the club's spending close to £200m and be a major statement of intent from the Seagulls, who have been traditionally known for selling talent at a massive profit. Now seemingly more willing to take risks, they could be a major player this season should these deals get over the line.