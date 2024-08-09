Whether Chelsea fans like it or not, the club has clearly decided to go down the route of acquiring the best young talent in the world, with the aim of developing them into world-class stars, as opposed to buying a ready-made product.

We have already seen this plenty of times this summer, with the signings of Omari Kellyman (18), Aaron Anselmino (19), Renato Veiga (20), Caleb Wiley (19), Marc Guiu (18), Estevao (17), and the incoming Samu Omorodion (20), all signings under the age of 21.

Even big-money signings in recent years have followed this model, with Enzo Fernández costing around £103m, and Moises Caicedo costing around £99.5m, according to Transfermarkt, both players who joined under the age of 23.

According to reports from journalist Graeme Bailey, Chelsea are also closing in on another promising youngster, this time in the shape of Gremio's, Gabriel Mec.

However, the 16-year-old, would not be able to move to Stamford Bridge until he turns 18, similar to summer signing Estevao.

The reports state Mec had a "host of clubs" after him, including Premier League compatriots, Manchester United and Aston Villa, but Chelsea have persuaded the 16-year-old his future will be best served in South-West London.

Talks have progressed, and the reports say terms have been finalised, with an initial three-year deal being agreed, with another two-year option on the deal.

Is Mec the next Vinícius Júnior?

Labelled as a "stellar prospect" by some, even compared to the likes of Robinho, Neymar and Vinícius Júnior, when watching Mec, it's his Brazilian flair, close footwork, and ball-striking ability that stand out, and bring on the comparisons of such elite Brazilian internationals.

Often playing off the left, Mec could find himself fighting for that left-wing starting spot in no time, as Chelsea are currently looking for solutions in that area of the pitch, due to the poor form of Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Much like Mec, Vinícius Júnior made his move from Brazilian team Flamengo, to Real Madrid at a young age, joining the club at 18 years old (still two years older than Mec is now). Vinicius joined Madrid for a record fee at the time, paying £38.7m, the most for a player under 19.

Fast-forward to now, Vinicius has just scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in his most recent season, leading Real Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double triumph. The 24-year-old is in Ballon d'Or contention, having had a wonderful season.

Vinícius Júnior stats (FBref) Stats (per 90 mins) Vinícius Júnior Non-Penalty Goals 0.62 Assists 0.29 Shots Total 3.45 Shot-Creating Actions 3.91 Progressive Carries 6.75 Successful Take-Ons 3.32 Key Passes 1.60 Carries into Pen Area 4.24

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

As previously mentioned, some of Mec's standout traits at such a young age, are his ability to carry the ball, beat his man with that silky Brazilian flair, and strike the ball cleanly, all skills that Vinicius seems to have mastered.

Vinicius ranks in the top 1% for progressive carries per 90, and successful take-ons per 90 among other wingers/forwards in the top five European leagues. He also ranks in the top 13% for non-penalty goals among other forwards in the top five leagues, combining his elite carrying skills and ball striking to produce goals for his club.

If Mec reaches even close to this level, Chelsea will be rubbing their hands together, as they would have one of the best ball carriers, and output producing attackers in world football.