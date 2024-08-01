One Manchester United midfielder has agreed personal terms to leave the club this summer, it has been reported, in a move that could have consequences for the rest of the Premier League giants' transfer window.

Manchester United waiting on exits

Despite the news breaking at the beginning of the summer that almost all of Erik ten Hag's squad are available for the right price, there have been very few exits at Old Trafford so far this summer.

French pair Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane both left on free transfers after their deals in Manchester came to an end, while Omari Forson also departed as a free agent.

Elsewhere, Mason Greenwood was sold to French side Marseille in a deal worth £22m, whlle talented defender Willy Kambwala has joined Villarreal in an £8m move.

Midfield outcast Donny van de Beek has also finally departed permanently following a horror spell at Old Trafford since his £35m move from Ajax, joining Girona for a nominal fee.

It has allowed Manchester United to make two new signings, with Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro coming in to replace Varane and Martial for a combined £86m, but they are still waiting on exits.

It is believed that a deal for Noussair Mazraoui is all but done, but requires right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka's departure before it can be confirmed, while any new incoming centre-back is likely to hinge on the future of Victor Lindelof.

The same can be said in midfield, with deals likely waiting to be completed after they can shift one of Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay or Casemiro, all of whom have been linked with moves away. Now, one man has agreed terms to leave.

Midfielder agrees to leave Man Utd

That comes in the shape of academy graduate McTominay, who has reportedly agreed personal terms over a move to Galatasaray this summer. The Scottish midfielder is believed to be a target for Premier League side Fulham as well as the Turkish giants, with both sides tussling for his signature.

Scott McTominay's 23/24 Premier League season Appearances 32 Starts 18 Goals 7 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 2

As per reports in Turkey, relayed by Sport Witness, McTominay is top of the Galatasaray wishlist and has even said yes to joining the Turkish side.

Indeed, he has given the green light to a deal worth a reported €5.5m a year (£4.5m per year, or £86,500 per week), an increase on the £60,000 a week deal he finds himself on at Old Trafford.

That may well have been the easy part though, with reports earlier in the week suggesting that Galatasaray had seen an opening bid of €15m (£12.7m) knocked back for the Scottish international, with Dan Ashworth and Co keen to hold out for closer to £25m to let him leave this summer.

Should that price be met and McTominay depart, it could allow Manchester United to move for one of their midfield targets, with PSG's Manuel Ugarte among those that they have been linked with in recent weeks.