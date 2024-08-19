Nottingham Forest are reportedly on the cusp of completing another deal this summer following their latest capture of Ramon Sosa.

Nottingham Forest eye late additions

After picking up their first point of the season on the Premier League opening weekend, Nuno Espírito Santo's side remain active in the transfer market as it heads towards the end of the window. The Garibaldi are eyeing up a move for fresh blood in attack, and have already seen one bid turned down for Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez, who scored 23 goals in last season's Eredivisie.

Meanwhile, they are also understood to be chasing defensive reinforcements and a goalkeeper, with the arrivals of Jota Silva and Ramon Sosa having already bolstered their frontline.

But it is a far cry from recent transfer windows, which have seen them cram the arrivals lounge at a rate only matched by Todd Boehly at Stamford Bridge, a series of events which led to them sailing too close to the wind with financial fair play.

Despite their more settled nature this time around, they are always on the hunt for upgrades, and they may be ready to revisit a player they know well before the end of the transfer window.

Montiel on verge of Forest return

That comes as one journalist claims that Forest have agreed a deal to re-sign right-back Gonzalo Montiel ahead of the transfer deadline in what would be a bizarre move.

The Argentine, who featured six times as they lifted the Copa América over the summer, spent the 2023-24 campaign at the City Ground but appeared to fall out of favour towards the back end of the campaign, failing to feature in games between February and April, though he did start the final four games of the season.

But despite Montiel's loan move having an option to buy the defender included, the club chose not to activate it, sending him back to Seville instead. Now, it is reported they are set to buy him this summer after all, with the initial decision perhaps influenced by potential financial fair play repurcussions ahead of the June 30th PSR deadline.

Montiel's first Nottingham Forest stint Appearances 19 Starts 12 Goals 0 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 6 Appearances under Espírito Santo 14

As per Spanish journalist Fernando Serrano, the defender is "very close" to signing for Forest once more, with the Argentine having agreed personal terms on a four-year deal at the City Ground. Meanwhile, Forest have tabled a 12m euros (£10.2m) offer to sign him, comprising 9m euros up front (£7.7m) plus a further 3m euros (£2.5m) in add-ons.

There is no mention of whether Sevilla have accepted the offer, but given that it is likely of a similar value to the option to buy Montiel in the initial loan and the Argentine is down to the final two years of his £23,000 a week deal, it could well be enough to bring the World Cup winner back to the City Ground permanently.