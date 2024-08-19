Wolverhampton Wanderers could be set to lose another one of their players before the transfer window shuts in 11 days time, it has emerged, after one ace agreed personal terms over a move away.

Wolves lose first Premier League game

Handed a tough assignment to kick off their 2024/25 Premier League campaign, Gary O'Neil's side fell to a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on the opening day of the season.

Goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka ensured that it was the Gunners that picked up all three points despite Wolves having chances to get back into the game against Mikel Arteta's side.

But having lost almost £100m of talent this summer with the sales of Max Kilman (£40m) to West Ham and Pedro Neto to Chelsea (£54m), O'Neil will be desperate for reinforcements in the final days of the transfer window, having failed to replace either as of yet.

“No real update on names linked", he explained when asked about transfers after the loss.

"It’s a ruthless league and we have an opportunity to be really clever and get some stuff done, the next 2 weeks is big for us…you take £100m last summer, you take £100m this summer, you can’t stand still,” the Old Gold boss added.

Now, their plight could be set to get worse before it gets better, with reports suggesting they could be set to lose another attacker.

"Excellent" forward agrees personal terms to leave

That comes as reports in Turkey claim that Besiktas are "close" to signing Wolves forward Pablo Sarabia this summer. The Spaniard, who came on as a substitute against Arsenal, is down to the final year of his £90,000-a-week deal at Molineux and is in danger of leaving the club for free in 12 months.

That is a fate Wolves will be keen to avoid, which could see them open to a sale in the dying stages of the transfer window. The report adds that personal terms have already been agreed between the Turkish giants and Sarabia, though they are yet to agree a deal with Wolves over any sort of transfer fee for the Spaniard.

The 32-year-old made 36 appearances across all competitions in the 2023-24 season, scoring four goals in the process and has been the subject of plenty of praise from O'Neil in the past.

Pablo Sarabia's Premier League campaign 2023-24 Appearances 30 Starts 20 Goals 4 Assists 7 Minutes per goal/assist 159

After being beaten 3-0 by West Ham in December, the Old Gold boss singled out Sarabia as "excellent".

“Positives in the game. I know when you lose 3-0 nobody wants to hear them, but I thought Pablo’s work rate in the game was excellent."

Should he depart, he would deprive the Wolves boss of yet another attacker this summer after the exit of Neto, which has already left them looking light in forward areas.