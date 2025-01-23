Arsenal are believed to be the main contenders to sign a "special" forward in January, after making an approach to acquire his services, and it is believed that personal terms won't be an issue either.

Arsenal enter market for new striker after Gabriel Jesus ruptures ACL

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was dealt some very bad news recently, with in-form striker Gabriel Jesus set to miss the remainder of this Premier League campaign after rupturing his ACL in the FA Cup.

This leaves Arteta with Kai Havertz has his only striking option, prompting reports that Arsenal have identified a host of striker targets to potentially bring in before January deadline day on February 3.

RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres, Galatasaray hitman Victor Osimhen, Botafogo forward Igor Jesus and Wolves sensation Matheus Cunha are all reportedly being considered as options by Emirates Stadium transfer chiefs, with the reliable Fabrizio Romano stating last week that Arsenal are making constant calls in their attempts to sign a new number nine.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15 West Ham (home) February 22 Nottingham Forest (away) February 26

“Arsenal are working on the striker position. Mikel Arteta already confirmed that Arsenal are working for a new addition," said Romano to GiveMeSport.

“And I can tell you that also in the last 24-48 hours, there were many calls from Arsenal to ask about situations of important players around Europe. So Arsenal are exploring opportunities for the striker position, let's see what they will be able to do. But for sure, Arsenal are looking at that. So work in progress.”

Wolves' Cunha is believed to be a serious target for Arsenal on their shortlist, but they can only sign the Brazil international on a permanent deal, as they've used up both of their domestic loan spaces on Neto and Raheem Sterling.

Some reports suggest that the forward, signed by Wolves from Atlético Madrid for £44 million after an initial loan, could command nearly double that amount to sign this month (Ben Jacobs).

Arsenal in pole position to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves

Nevertheless, according to GiveMeSport and journalist Dean Jones, Arsenal are the team in pole position to sign Cunha if he does leave Molineux in the coming days.

Chelsea have been named as other suitors for the "special" South American, but it is Arteta's side currently out in front, coming after they made a "surprise" enquiry over signing Cunha earlier this transfer window.

Personal terms won't be an issue when it comes to tempting Cunha with a move to the Emirates, after they explored that possibility with the player. The 25-year-old was actually closing in on improved terms with Wolves, but they reached an impasse, with Cunha insistent on a relegation clause.

While these contract talks briefly stalled Arsenal's move for the former La Liga star, it is now believed they favourites for his signature above the likes of Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Tottenham.