Sky Sports made one of the most exciting moves in the transfer window as they brought in Peter Drury to replace Martin Tyler as the voice of their Premier League coverage. The commentator has built a reputation as the top wordsmith in the profession over his 30+ year career, after all.

Of course, the majority of that reputation, at least in recent times, has been built away from England.

After 15 years of making his name at ITV, Drury has primarily provided coverage of the world's biggest games for TV networks in America, working at both CBS Sports and NBC Sports. Now, though, you'll hear him weekly on Super Sunday.

And with excitement building ahead of his debut as he steps into Tyler's shoes, Football FanCast has taken a look into why that is. So here are Peter Drury's top commentary moments from his fantastic career:

6 Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo's reappearance in red at Old Trafford was a massive moment in what now seems like a long, long, long time ago. In reality, it was 2021. Didn't things fall apart quickly?

It really felt like an enormous moment for United when they re-signed the superstar from Juventus. Here was an all-time great returning to the club where he truly took off in an effort to sign off on one of the most incredible club careers the sport has ever seen.

With the Portugal star's time in Turin fizzling out, an extraordinary return to the place he made his name became reality when he made a second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United in September 2021.

And in true Ronaldo style, he grabbed all the headlines, not only through his mere appearance, but through a match-defining double that spurred the Red Devils to victory.

Drury attempted to capture the feelings as Ronaldo made that return, doing so in his usual poetic style:

"18 years since that trembling teenager of touch and tease first tip-toed onto this storied stage. Now in his immaculate maturity, CR7 re-United.

"Guess who's there? Close your eyes and he never went away! Cristiano Ronaldo has stolen back the show!

"The Theatre lives its Dream! Its fantasy hero retreads the boards! A phenomenon! Hello again, Stretford End: here I am!"

You can catch his introduction here.

5 Vincent Kompany's bolt from the blue

In a titanic tussle for the title back in 2019, Manchester City knew only perfection would stop Liverpool claiming a first league title in nearly 30 years.

The Citizens, reigning champions at the time after amassing triple figures in terms of points, eventually went within touching distance of repeating that feat 12 months later, with their 98-point haul pipping the Reds to the post.

Therefore, every point mattered. And in early May, a stubborn Leicester City side were proving difficult to break down, with City requiring a victory to ensure they went into the final day in control of their destiny.

City skipper Vincent Kompany - not exactly famed for his long-range shooting - took efforts into his own hands by unleashing a rasping 25-yard strike that ultimately led to Pep Guardiola’s side sealing a domestic treble.

And in typical fashion, Drury was on hand to narrate the dramatic moment a nervy Etihad Stadium was sent into raptures by the Belgian’s wondergoal:

“Kompany... had a look, had a hit... ohhh! Captain fantastic! A wild celebration for a goal from his wildest dreams!

“A fantasy goal for City’s fantasy footballer! A goal fit for a champion of all time!

“He merely gives thanks. Around him, tens of thousands in blue give thanks for Manchester City’s man of men!”

4 Thierry Henry stuns the Bernabeu

We're going all the way back to 2006 for this one as Arsenal attempted to ascend to the top of European football for the first time. They'd come awfully close, too, falling in the final to Barcelona after a heartbreaking defeat in Paris.

Indeed, Arsenal would go on to dispatch fellow European heavyweights Juventus and a talented Villarreal outfit on their way to a first-ever Champions League final.

However, the highlight of their run was surely the Gunners' victory over a star-studded Real Madrid in the first knockout round.

The Gunners would take the tie 1-0 on aggregate, with the crucial goal coming in Madrid courtesy of Thierry Henry.

A tense goalless draw at Highbury followed in what was Real Madrid’s one and only visit to the famous old ground, with Jens Lehmann’s heroics key to maintaining the north Londoners’ slender advantage.

And looking back to that decisive moment in the first leg, it was a stunning display of brilliance from Henry as he showed strength and poise to tie Real's defence in knots. Drury delivered worthy commentary to sum it all up:

“Here's Henry getting clear, it's Thierry Henry... he's scored! He's scored for Arsenal in the Bernabeu! No more, no less than they merit! Arsenal have been the thrusting force of this tie! Thierry Henry, the Gunner Galactico, it is Real Madrid nil, Arsenal one!”

Perfect.

3 Wayne Rooney's moment of magic

Wayne Rooney produced some incredible moments throughout his glittering career, but one does manage to stand out amongst them all.

He may have announced himself with his long-range rocket against Arsenal as an Everton teenager back in 2002, while his thunderbolt volley against Newcastle nearly three years later still lives long in the memory.

His later career had some fine strikes, too - a superb strike from just inside the West Ham United half showed his undying class, while he repeated the trick of sorts against the Hammers by drilling in a superb 59-yarder during his second Everton spell.

However, that bicycle kick during the Manchester derby in February 2011 is an all-time Premier League moment - even if he quite clearly shinned it.

It was an extraordinary hit late on in a clash that secured a massive result in the title race - one that United would go on to win.

With Nani’s opener cancelled out by Edin Dzeko’s deflected effort, it was up to Rooney to settle things, and his goal for the ages ensured United maintained their four-point lead at the top with 12 games to play.

And as special as the strike was, Drury's commentary for the strike was nearly as good, too, as he tried to capture the magnitude:

"Rooney! Oh, wonderful! What a goal! And what a time, in what a place! What a player! Wayne Rooney, out of this world! 2-1 United!"

2 History for South Africa

The 2010 World Cup might primarily be remembered for a very dull brand of football played to the sound of bored bees, but the opener delivered a truly historic moment.

South Africa, after all, were the first African nation to ever host the tournament as they kicked it off against Mexico in June 2010.

They have not featured on the global stage since their home World Cup, but there were certainly moments to savour.

Alongside the weight of being the continent’s first World Cup hosts, they also beat an albeit out-of-sorts France as the former world champions completely crumbled, even finishing below their unfancied opponents in the group.

Bafana Bafana were also unfortunate to exit the tournament by virtue of goal difference.

Nevertheless, they will always have one of the tournament’s most iconic strikes to their name, and despite not holding on for victory on opening night, their opener was undoubtedly one of the goals of the finals.

You can't really overstate how enormous that was for the continent, let alone the country. So when Siphiwe Tshabalala put the hosts ahead with the tournament’s first goal, emotion completely took over the game.

Drury did his best to capture that on commentary, with a call that summed up just how special the moment was. He even later proclaimed the match to be his favourite of his career:

"It's Tshabalala... Goal Bafana Bafana! Goal for South Africa! Goal for all Africa! Jambulila, rejoice! Bafana Bafana have popped the first cork of their day of days!"

1 The Greek God in Rome

No matter what your opinion is of Drury's commentary, there's no question that his call of Kostas Manolas' goal against Barcelona in 2018 was a turning point in the commentator's career.

His description of one of the Champions League's most incredible moments of recent years catapulted him into the minds of football fans across the world.

Of course, the conditions were perfect. Barcelona had beaten Roma 3-1 in Catalonia and looked certain to progress. The Italians had other ideas, however, and produced a sensational comeback to win 3-0 at home.

Edin Dzeko opened the scoring early on at the Stadio Olimpico, before a Daniele De Rossi penalty just before the hour mark had Roma threatening to complete an improbable comeback, as an away-goals victory was suddenly within their grasp.

And Greek centre-back Manolas struck from a corner with around 10 minutes remaining to send his side through to the semi-finals at Lionel Messi and co.’s expense.

Drury practically stole the limelight for himself, however, such was his description of the events:

"Roma have risen from their ruins! Manolas, the Greek God in Rome! The unthinkable unfolds before our eyes!

"This was not meant to happen, this could not happen - this is happening!"

The commentary went viral and Drury has been in demand ever since. We can't wait to hear what he cooks up this season.