Key information about Weston Homes Stadium

Weston Homes Stadium was built in 1913 and now houses the League One side Peterborough United. The ground is located in the city of Peterborough in England and has seen complete redevelopment since its erection.

Its current capacity stands at 15,314 and it has a pitch that measures 102m by 69m. The surface is covered with natural grass but the ground doesn’t have undersoil heating installed nor a running track surrounding it.

The record attendance at Weston Homes Stadium was set during an FA Cup tie against Swansea Town in 1965 when there were 30,096 fans watching.

A history of Weston Homes Stadium

Back when it was first constructed, the Weston Homes Stadium, or London Road Stadium as it was originally known before all the sponsorship deals, had only a solitary wooden stand that could host around 250 spectators. In 1923, however, Peterborough & Fletton United made the ground their home and started the very first redevelopments.

That same year, a new stand was erected and now it could house 650 people. In the following years, the Weston Homes Stadium remained under the ownership of the council and it wasn’t until Peterborough United’s formation in 1934 that the club finally settled in.

As a sign of backing the new tenants, the council built brick dressing rooms and a committee room, which would basically last until the late 1950s when the present North Stand was constructed. But before the club could invest further into their home, they fell into despair with no money and debts accumulating fast. The years throughout World War II were tough and Peterborough would’ve surely lost the ground and possibly more were it not for two individuals who saved them by paying off the £50 owed in rent by the club.

After the War, terracing and a covered shelter were built at the popular London Road end and in the years following that, the Council negotiated a long term lease with the club and eventually sold Weston Homes Stadium to Peterborough United during the 1950s. It was also back then that the new redevelopments had started.

Their main source of money and investment arrived from the flourishing Supporters’ Club and the first project in 1953 was the erection of new covered terracing behind the Moy’s End goal along with a new facility following a couple of years down the line that was situated behind the London Road End goal. This was also followed by a new stand in the 1957/58 campaign and after that, the pitch was also moved 30 yards north.

It was in February 1960 that Weston Homes Stadium got its modern look when the club installed the first floodlights. Around that time, they would also record their highest attendance ever for an FA Cup clash against Swansea Town with 30,096 fans in the stands.

Following the Taylor Report, the stadium’s capacity decreased since it had to be converted into an all-seater. The stands would, however, get further improvements by the mid-1990s and in 2001, the pitch also got a complete makeover with a new surface and drainage.

Moy’s End Terrace was replaced by the Motorpoint Stand in 2014 and that same year, the London Road switched names to ABAX Stadium only for it to change further to Weston Homes Stadium in 2018, which stands true to this day.

Tickets to watch Peterborough United at Weston Homes Stadium

All tickets to watch Peterborough United play at Weston Homes Stadium can be found on the club’s official website. The price for an adult ticket is between £23 and £28, depending on the category chosen.

The club also offers a season ticket scheme as well as memberships which can get you a discount.

