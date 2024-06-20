Emmanuel Petit has urged Arsenal to make what he believes is the perfect signing for Mikel Arteta, after watching the player in question for many years.

Benjamin Sesko rejects move with striker search ongoing

Before the Slovenia international ultimately penned a new contract at RB Leipzig, deciding to remain in the Bundesliga until next summer at least, Arsenal were involved in a high-profile chase to sign Sesko.

The 6 foot 5 marksman racked up 18 goals in all competitions last season, drawing attention from a host of top European sides, and there were reports that Sesko informed agents of his desire to join Arsenal.

Sesko had a proposal on the table from Arteta's side, as well as both Chelsea and Man United, but the 21-year-old instead opted to remain with Leipzig. It's back to the drawing board for Edu and co in their search for a new striker, with Arteta keen to sign a young partner for Kai Havertz.

Arsenal have been tipped to bring in a prolific centre-forward for the better part of a year. The Gunners' output came from all over the pitch last season, with Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard dazzling as members of Arteta's interchangeable forward line.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

However, despite this, they're reportedly keen to finally bring in a world-class marksman who can lead the line this summer. Interestingly, following Sesko's rejection, reports have re-emerged linking Arsenal with a move for Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian signed a new £209,000-per-week contract midway through last season, which includes a £113 million release clause. So far, clubs have displayed a reluctance to pay the clause, but Osimhen is rumoured to favour a Premier League move.

Petit urges Arsenal to sign perfect Victor Osimhen

Speaking to talkSPORT this week, club legend Petit has urged Arsenal to seal a deal for Osimhen - claiming he would suit the north Londoners perfectly after watching the African since his Lille days.

"I would love to see a player like Osimhen, for example, as a striker," said Petit. “Someone who can hold defenders and think differently in terms of attacking the spaces behind the defenders and being a big threat on set pieces. A physical presence as well, but someone who can speak the same football.

“I’ve been watching him since he was at Lille before he left for Napoli and it would fit perfectly for Arsenal. I don’t know if Arsenal are going to buy him, but the first thing that they need is a striker.”