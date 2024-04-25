Few honours have the weight and reputation of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year award in the historical annals of English football. This esteemed award is given annually to the player whose extraordinary accomplishments, talent and overall influence on the field have won the respect of supporters, colleagues and analysts alike.

Every winner, from skilful midfielders to goalscoring juggernauts, adds a special chapter to the colourful history of English football, demonstrating the range of skill and the game's timeless appeal.

Here we take a look at every winner of the prestigious award since 2000...

Year Player Club 2022/23 Erling Haaland Manchester City 2021/22 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2020/21 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 2019/20 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 2018/19 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2017/18 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2016/17 N'Golo Kante Chelsea 2015/16 Riyad Mahrez Leicester 2014/15 Eden Hazard Chelsea 2013/14 Luis Suárez Liverpool 2012/13 Gareth Bale Tottenham Hotspur 2011/12 Robin van Persie Arsenal 2010/11 Gareth Bale Tottenham Hotspur 2009/10 Wayne Rooney Manchester United 2008/09 Ryan Giggs Manchester United 2007/08 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2006/07 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2005/06 Steven Gerrard Liverpool 2004/05 John Terry Chelsea 2003/04 Thierry Henry Arsenal 2002/03 Thierry Henry Arsenal 2001/02 Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United 2000/01 Teddy Sheringham Manchester United 1999/00 Roy Keane Manchester United

These are the last 10 winners of the award:

10 Luis Suárez

2013/14

Luis Suárez made Premier League history in the 2013/14 season with a performance that was nothing short of spectacular. The Uruguayan led Liverpool's title push by scoring an incredible 31 goals and laying on 19 assists in just 33 league games, earning the coveted Premier League Golden Boot.

Despite all his efforts, Liverpool ended up missing out on the Premier League by two points, and Suárez opted for a move to Barcelona the following summer.

9 Eden Hazard

2014/15

During the 2014/15 season, Eden Hazard elevated himself to the top of the Premier League's elite ranks with a masterclass in football genius. Under José Mourinho's management, he was the cornerstone of Chelsea's attacking arsenal and was essential to the Blues' run to the Premier League title. With an incredible 14 goals and 9 assists in 38 games, it's safe to say Hazard lit up the league.

Hazard was justifiably named the PFA Player of the Year after his incredible season, solidifying his place among the Premier League's most formidable players.

8 Riyad Mahrez

2015/16

Riyad Mahrez became a shining figure during Leicester City's incredible ascent to the top of English football in the 2015/16 season.

With his flawless dribbling, accurate passing and clinical finishing, the Algerian winger captivated spectators and became one of the league's best, recording an impressive 17 goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances.

His contributions were nothing short of amazing and rightly led to him winning the PFA Player of the Year award as Leicester City pulled off the impossible to lift the Premier League trophy.

7 N'Golo Kante

2016/17

N'Golo Kanté revolutionised the position of midfield enforcer in the 2016/17 campaign as the driving force behind Chelsea's title win under manager Antonio Conte. Though he had a modest manner, Kanté had a huge impact on the game as he constantly patrolled the midfield, winning tackles, making interceptions and setting the pace of play.

As well as being a menace in the defensive third for the Blues, which saw them ship just 33 goals all season, he also played a key part in starting attacks with midfield-splitting passes.

6 Mohamed Salah

2017/18

Mohamed Salah, one of the most dangerous attackers in international football, shocked the Premier League with his brilliant exploits in the 2017/18 campaign. After moving from AS Roma to Liverpool, the Egyptian winger led Liverpool's thrilling attacking play, forming a potent attacking combination with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané.

He broke the record for most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season with an incredible 32 goals in 36 league games, which helped the Reds secure a top-four finish and go all the way to the Champions League final.

5 Virgil van Dijk

2018/19

Virgil van Dijk proved to be an unstoppable defensive force in the 2018/19 campaign, revolutionising Liverpool's backline and leading them to the summit of European football in the Champions League. Under manager Jürgen Klopp's direction, Van Dijk rapidly became the mainstay of Liverpool's defence after joining from Southampton in January 2018.

His influence went beyond his own accomplishments, since his strong presence gave his colleagues confidence and raised the bar for the whole squad. As well as his defensive qualities, the Dutchman scored six goals and assisted four in all competitions, as the Reds were edged out by a single point in the Premier League title race.

4 Kevin De Bruyne

2019/20

During the 2019/20 campaign, Kevin De Bruyne demonstrated his unparalleled creativity, vision and technical skill, solidifying his position as the engine of Manchester City's attack.

Under Pep Guardiola, the Belgian was at the heart of everything, which is evident from his 13 goals and 20 assists in the Premier League, as Manchester City relied on him to produce the goods on a number of occasions.

The fact that he won the PFA Player of the Year award in a season where Liverpool stormed to the Premier League title just goes to show how special he was in that particular campaign.

3 Kevin De Bruyne

2020/21

Kevin De Bruyne had yet another season to remember in the 2020/21 campaign, as the cornerstone in Manchester City's pursuit for glory on multiple fronts.

Despite his struggles with injuries during the season, he continued to demonstrate his capacity to set the pace of games, generate scoring opportunities and lead by example. This saw him score six goals and assist 12 in just 26 games in the Premier League.

The Citizens lifted the Premier League and the Carabao Cup, while they also got to their first Champions League final, which was all made possible by De Bruyne's contributions.

2 Mohamed Salah

2021/22

Throughout the 2021/22 campaign, Mohamed Salah's electric performances and goalscoring ability captivated football fans worldwide.

The Egyptian led Liverpool's assault on the title, showing off his deadly finishing to take his tally to 23 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League. Despite finishing as the joint-top scorer in the top flight, the Reds were edged out in the race for the title, as Manchester City took the spoils. There's no doubting that the Reds would've been nowhere near City had they not had this man.

1 Erling Haaland

2022/23

Erling Haaland became a goalscoring phenomenon in the 2022/23 campaign. Throughout the campaign, Haaland's commanding presence and skilful finishing terrified opposing defences, leading the line for his club with stunning brilliance.

Haaland struck 36 times with eight assists in his first 35 Premier League games to earn the honour as the top scorer for the 2022/23 campaign, a mark that helped him score 52 goals across all competitions in his first season in England. This allowed City to lift the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

The amount of records he broke last season is truly sickening, and is too long to list.