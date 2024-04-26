The PFA Young Player of the Year award has been given to the best up-and-coming player in the Premier League. Nominees used to be no older than 23 at the start of the season, but this has since been changed to players who are 21 or under as of the 1st of July immediately preceding the start of the season.

This award has shone a light on the emerging talents in English football since its establishment in 1974, and rewards those who have made notable progress in the game.

Here, we take you on a tour through the last 20 or so years of this esteemed award, with a detailed look at the last 10 winners...

Year Player Club 2022/23 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 2021/22 Phil Foden Manchester City 2020/21 Phil Foden Manchester City 2019/20 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 2018/19 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 2017/18 Leroy Sané Manchester City 2016/17 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur 2015/16 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur 2014/15 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 2013/14 Eden Hazard Chelsea 2012/13 Gareth Bale Tottenham Hotspur 2011/12 Kyle Walker Tottenham Hotspur 2010/11 Jack Wilshere Arsenal 2009/10 James Milner Aston Villa 2008/09 Ashley Young Aston Villa 2007/08 Cesc Fàbregas Arsenal 2006/07 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2005/06 Wayne Rooney Manchester United 2004/05 Wayne Rooney Manchester United 2003/04 Scott Parker Charlton Athletic 2002/03 Jermaine Jenas Newcastle United 2001/02 Craig Bellamy Newcastle United 2000/01 Steven Gerrard Liverpool

Eden Hazard

2013/14

Eden Hazard really caught the eye in the 2013/14 season at Chelsea. His efforts helped the Blues reach the semi-finals of the Champions League and a third-place finish in the Premier League.

His individual skill was evident when he won the FWA Footballer of the Year award and the PFA Young Player of the Year title after recording an incredible 14 goals and 7 assists in the Premier League alone.

Harry Kane

2014/15

Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur's most productive player in the 2014/15 campaign, displaying his deadly scoring ability.

With 21 goals in 34 games, Kane's breakthrough season saw him rank as the Premier League's second-highest scorer. Tottenham finished the league in fifth place thanks to his finishing and he helped them reach the final of the League Cup.

As well as being crowned the PFA Young Player of the Year, he was also included in the PFA Team of the Year.

Dele Alli

2015/16 winner

Dele Alli made his debut in the Premier League as one of English football's most promising young players in the 2015/16 campaign. He made an immediate impression after joining Tottenham Hotspur from MK Dons, adjusting to the demands of the Premier League with ease as he scored ten goals and provided nine assists, which saw the Lilywhites finish in third place.

His outstanding efforts brought him great recognition, which culminated in the PFA Young Player of the Year accolade and a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

Dele Alli

2016/17 winner

Throughout the 2016/17 campaign, Alli demonstrated his remarkable skill, reaffirming his place as one of the Premier League's most potent midfield players. He was now an established key player in Tottenham Hotspur's title challenge, scoring 18 goals and providing eight assists in the Premier League.

Alli's most memorable performance occurred in January 2017 when he ignited Spurs' title challenge and ended Chelsea's 13-game winning streak with an incredible brace. His excellent play also earned him the PFA Young Player of the Year award for a second consecutive year, becoming just the fourth player in history to win back-to-back gongs.

Leroy Sané

2017/18

Leroy Sané became a star for Manchester City in the 2017/18 campaign, displaying his lightning-fast speed, superb dribbling abilities and clinical finishing. He was crucial to City's record-breaking season under manager Pep Guardiola, as they recorded a Premier League record of 100 points.

Individually, he had a record of 10 goals and 15 assists in the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling

2018/19

Raheem Sterling reached new heights in the 2018/19 season, becoming one of the Premier League's most productive attackers and a vital component for Manchester City. His services were crucial as the Citizens won the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League in an unprecedented domestic treble.

Tallying an incredible 17 goals and nine assists in the Premier League, he received a great deal of praise and credit, which saw him pick up the PFA Young Player of the Year title.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

2019/20 winner

Trent Alexander-Arnold stood out as a notable performer for Liverpool in the 2019/20 campaign, displaying his remarkable passing and pinpoint crossing, which saw him tally an incredible 13 assists in the Premier League alone as the Reds lifted the title.

He received a lot of praise for his exceptional performances, which led to him winning the PFA Young Player of the Year title and securing a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

Phil Foden

2020/21

One of Manchester City's greatest talents, Phil Foden showed his versatility, inventiveness and maturity beyond his years in the 2020/21 campaign. Despite fierce competition for minutes in City's all-star team, Foden took advantage of his opportunity with style, contributing significantly with nine goals and five assists in the Premier League as they lifted the title.

Phil Foden

2021/22

Foden continued his rise to prominence in the 2021/22 campaign, solidifying his place as one of Manchester City's most important players and one of the best young stars of English football. He was instrumental in City's pursuit of silverware on several fronts, lifting the Premier League title for a second successive year with nine goals and five assists.

He also won the Premier League's Young Player of the Season and the PFA Young Player of the Year awards back-to-back. Additionally, Foden was nominated for PFA Players' Player of the Year and the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Bukayo Saka

2022/23

Bukayo Saka resumed his explosive ascent to prominence in the 2022/23 campaign, establishing himself as one of Arsenal's most promising players.

The Englishman received accolades from commentators, teammates and fans alike for his poise under duress and maturity despite his youth. And it was clear to see why, as he scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in the Premier League. Among his notable performances was his brace against Manchester United in the Premier League which saw Arsenal top the league at the halfway stage.

As well as the PFA Young Player of the Year award, he also scooped up Arsenal's Player of the Season award.