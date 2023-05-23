Leeds United are seemingly already looking towards a brighter future, given their present is as bleak as can be.

Their recent loss to West Ham United has condemned them to a miserable final day of the Premier League season, where they know that only a win by three or more goals against Tottenham Hotspur can give them a slim chance of survival.

They are wholly reliant on Everton failing to beat AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park, which is a position Sam Allardyce would not have preferred his team to be in.

Regardless of whether they retain their top-flight status, this is a squad that Andrea Radrizzani needs to completely refresh this summer. If they are to go down, the chairman will be keen to avoid another 16-year stay in the Championship.

Therefore, it seems he has already set his sights on a few low-key additions, who are poised to bear fruit in the distant future.

One such name is Kian Breckin, who the Daily Mail suggested just last week is high on their wish list as the Whites plot another raid of Manchester City's youth.

Having already snagged Darko Gyabi last summer for £5m, they could seek to repeat this model in an effort to one day knit these talented teenagers together.

Who is Kian Breckin?

Born and bred in Manchester, Breckin has been ever-present for their U21 side that has already won the Premier League 2 Division 1, arguably the apex of youth football in England.

Despite being a busy central midfielder with immense close control, where the 19-year-old truly shines is when he is allowed to push forward and add another goal threat for his team. Manchester City's official website even suggests he is "comfortable at receiving the ball in tight areas", which only emphasises his quality.

Across 24 appearances in the league, many of which have been in both offensive and defensive roles, the tricky maestro boasts eight goals and four assists.

With such dominance at youth level, and an apparent ball control far beyond those around him, it is no surprise to see that one talent scout suggested he "resembles [Kevin] De Bruyne". Indeed, it is impossible not to liken Breckin to another star who Pep Guardiola has nurtured too: Phil Foden.

With 14 goals and eight assists this season across all competitions this season, which could still merit a famous treble, the Stockport-born 22-year-old has risen from the academy to become one of the most influential figures for the Citizens.

The former Barcelona boss even claimed back in 2021: "I have said many times in press conferences, but maybe not said it in front of him, Phil is the most, most, most talented player I have ever seen in my career as a manager."

However, in his final full season for the U21s, he would record six goals and five assists from attacking midfield; not a far cry from Breckin's output this campaign.

By securing such an extraordinary youngster now, with the promise that first-team football is far more likely to arrive at Elland Road than the Etihad, perhaps Radrizzani could be set to claim his own Foden to spearhead this aforementioned brighter future.