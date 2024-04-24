Phil Hay has relayed a big injury update on one Leeds United star ahead of the final two games of the Championship season.

Leeds back in Championship top two

It was a good evening for the Whites on Monday, picking up a crucial 4-3 victory at Middlesbrough to take them back into the automatic promotion spots ahead of Ipswich Town.

Two goals from Crysencio Summerville and one apiece from Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnonto meant Leeds came away with three vital points, with attention now turning to Friday’s trip to Queens Park Rangers.

However, the win at the Riverside came at a cost. Substitute Dan James helped the Whites close the game out but suffered an injury late on, unable to celebrate with the travelling supporters at full-time.

Now, an update has emerged from Elland Road on the £50,000-a-week winger.

Talking after the game, Farke was concerned that the injury was serious, describing James as a “key player”. He said: "Really unlucky, a key player for us, would be really bad news if he has a major injury. Let's hope and pray. We have to wait and assess."

Hay relayed the news from Leeds regarding James, posting the update on X.

Leeds’ official statement said that ‘James suffered a costal cartilage injury and an oblique abdominal muscle tear’. He’s out of the trip to Queens Park Rangers as Hay mentions, with the final game of the 46-game season at home to Southampton following eight days later.

James may be in a race against time to feature against the Saints, in what could be a dramatic final day of the Championship campaign.

Providing Leeds win at Loftus Road on Friday, Ipswich will need to take three points at both Hull City and Coventry City to have promotion in their hands on the final day. Four points from those two games would leave both sides on 93 points, with Leeds having a superior goal difference, while there is a possibility that Leeds could go up before May 4th should Ipswich lose both games.

However, not having James, Leeds’ second top scorer this season with 13 goals, available for selection on Friday is a blow, but hopefully, Summerville and Gnonto can pick up where they left off on Monday, with Jaidon Anthony an option from the bench.