Leeds United are set to be without another injured player alongside Sam Byram for this evening’s trip to Sunderland, Phil Hay reports.

Leeds injury news

The Whites head into tonight’s trip to the Stadium of Light in fine form under Daniel Farke, unbeaten in their last seven Championship fixtures – winning six of those. They have done it with a fairly settled side as well, with Archie Gray establishing himself at right-back, Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk at centre-back and Byram at left-back.

However, Byram suffered another hamstring issue on the weekend as Leeds won 2-0 at Blackburn Rovers and now looks set to miss three weeks of action as a result. Junior Firpo is also currently sidelined, leaving Farke with a decision to make at left-back against the Black Cats.

Sam Byram injury history Injury Games missed Season Hamstring 40 2019/20 Knee 39 2018/19 Hamstring 15 2017/18 Hamstring 17 2016/17 Junior Firpo injury history Injury Games missed Season Knee 6 2023/24 Knee 7 2022/23 Ligament 4 2021/22 Hamstring 4 2021/22

One player who could have filled in at full-back is Jamie Shackleton, labelled as “brilliant” by former Millwall boss Gary Rowett, however, another injury update has emerged which isn’t good news for Farke and Leeds.

Hay took to X on Monday to relay comments from Farke’s pre-Sunderland press conference. When it came to injuries, the German said that Byram is out for three weeks and that Shackleton has a “glute injury” and also “won't be involved”.

Djed Spence at left-back

By the looks of things, summer arrival Djed Spence, naturally a right-back could be the man to fill in at left-back. The Spurs loanee was the man who replaced Byram at Ewood Park in the second half and featured at left-back as Crysencio Summerville scored a second in front of him to secure another three points for Leeds. It is a position that is unfamiliar for the 23-year-old, though, as can be seen below throughout his career.

Djed Spence career stats Position Number of games Goals Assists Right-back 93 3 4 Right midfield 68 3 4 Left-back 5 0 0 Centre-back 1 0 0

Another option could be moving Struijk out to left-back and bringing Liam Cooper in at centre-back, but with Rodon and Struijk seemingly settled and finding solid form, Spence could be set or a run of games in the starting line-up at left-back, making this one to watch for tonight’s meeting.

With the January transfer window just around the corner as well, Leeds may need to just get to the New Year in good shape before targeting a left-back, with Hay relaying a hint from Farke on a new left-back addition.

"Farke indicating that he's giving through to recruiting at left-back in January - and was thinking about that even before Byram/Firpo got injured. Farke says Firpo is close to returning to training."