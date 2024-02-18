With very little to complain about on the pitch for Leeds United fans, their attention has once again turned to the broadcaster who they feel is intent on spoiling their weekends.

Leeds United continue march towards promotion

Saturday afternoon saw Leeds put away Plymouth Argyle with ease and extend their winning run to eight games. Now sitting second in the Championship table, the Whites have put a poor start in the rearview and now look set to return to the topflight at the first time of asking.

Leeds' recent success has come thanks in part to ruthless attacking displays, with Wilfred Gnonto seemingly back in favor at Elland Road and making a mockery of second tier defenses. Five goals in his last five games has put the Italian back in Daniel Farke's good books and helped Leeds surge towards promotion.

Striking up a partnership with Crysencio Summerville, the two wingers have been the catalysts for their sides' success and will be due all the plaudits if Leeds are to get promoted.

Whilst the free-flowing attacking football Leeds play is a joy to watch, fans of the team have taken opposition to the logistical nightmare of following their team thanks to their games being broadcast on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports speak to Leeds over chants

As one of the largest fan bases currently occupying the second tier, it is inevitable that Leeds would be chosen for a large slate of televised games. A celebratory moment for fans who can watch their side from the comfort of their living room, but a headache for those wishing to attend.

Leeds fans have seen their usual Saturday 3pm ties swapped out for a weeknight or midday slot to accommodate the Sky cameras practically every week. This month's visit to Bristol City was moved to a Friday night for example, meaning fans would not return home until well past midnight after making the near four-hour journey back to West Yorkshire.

Writing for The Athletic, journalist Phil Hay revealed that Sky actually tried to speak to the club about the backlash to the fixture changes: “Not so long ago, an employee of Sky Sports asked a member of staff at Leeds United how the broadcaster should go about making peace with the club’s support."

“Like clockwork, every televised game involving Leeds was generating chants about Sky, chants no television company would choose to air before the watershed."

This weekend's visit to Plymouth Argyle was another chance for Leeds fans to vent their frustrations at the broadcaster. The trip to Home Park had been moved to the 12:30 slot on a Saturday, forcing fans into an early start to make the long journey to the south west.

Hay states that the solution to this problem is a simple one, declaring that Sky could "perhaps stop sending them to Plymouth Argyle at lunchtime on a Saturday".

Until fans are put first, it is likely that the expletive-ridden chants about the broadcaster will continue. Fortunately, for Leeds fans, performances on the pitch can help ease the pain of these inconveniences.