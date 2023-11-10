Leeds United could be without one of their key men for the visit of Plymouth Argyle on Saturday to Elland Road, according to journalist Phil Hay.

Despite their positive start to the Sky Bet Championship campaign under Daniel Farke, there is still an element of uncertainty at Elland Road, with several of their first-team players being subject to interest from Premier League clubs.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool are believed to be keen on Leeds United prodigy Archie Gray and could make a summer bid for the midfielder worth in the region of over £40 million.

The report states that Crystal Palace and Everton are also keen on the 17-year-old, who has earned comparisons to Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold due to his quick rise to first-team football and capacity to feature either in midfield or as a right-back. Gray's contract at Elland Road is set to expire in 2025 and Leeds United value the England Under-19 international at between £40 million and £50 million.

Crysencio Summerville was also subject to summer interest from Bournemouth, Everton and Burnley, while more sides are believed to be following his progress as he continues to produce the goods for Farke in the Sky Bet Championship. From his opening 13 appearances in 2023/24 across all competitions, the Rotterdam-born winger has registered six goals and four assists for his current employers (Summerville statistics - Transfermarkt).

Italy international Wilfried Gnonto is believed to be unhappy with his situation at the Yorkshire outfit and could depart in the New Year should a suitable offer for his services arise, according to Football Insider. Keen to secure his place in Italy's EURO 2024 squad, Gnonto is unhappy with his level of game time at Leeds United; however, the Whites will only let him depart for a significant fee in the January window.

Now, The Athletic journalist Hay has hinted that Leeds United are under threat of being unable to call on the services of another first-team man, albeit only on a temporary basis.

Patrick Bamford could miss Plymouth Argyle clash

As per journalist Hay, sharing quotes from Farke's pre-match press conference, Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is a doubt for the visit of Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Patrick Bamford's scoring record for Leeds United (Transfermarkt) Appearances 158 Goals 51 Assists 21

Documenting Farke's words as the German coach specified that Pascal Struijk will definitely miss the clash, Hay stated on social media platform X: "Struijk missing this weekend. He has a hernia and has been to London for treatment and surgery. Due back after the international break. No exact time frame."

He then added: "Bamford (illness) also a minor doubt but trained today. Cresswell (personal reasons) missed training this week. Other team news - Gelhardt out with a fractured hand. Doesn't need surgery. Shackleton (glute) misses Plymouth. Spence in the final stages of rehab. Dallas not ready. Farke says Spence is on track with his recovery but had a bout of tonsillitis which set him back a touch. Leeds have been careful not to push him too soon."

Despite failing to notch a single goal this term from seven outings, Bamford, who was previously labelled "exceptional" by Jurgen Klopp in 2021, can prove to be a handful for defenders when fit and Leeds United may now need to rely on alternative options in the final third to see off the Pilgrims this weekend.