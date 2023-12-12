Leeds United are in a blistering run of form under Daniel Farke and could now look to strengthen one key area in the January transfer window, according to journalist Phil Hay.

Leeds United prepare for Sunderland...

Leeds United secured a precious three points at Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers as goals from Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville secured a 2-0 victory and kept the Whites on track in their hunt for Championship promotion. Now, the Yorkshire outfit sit third in the league standings with 41 points from 20 fixtures played; however, they still find themselves seven points adrift of Ipswich Town in second ahead of their showdown at Elland Road two days before Christmas.

In the aftermath of their triumph in Lancashire, Farke was delighted with his side's resilience after keeping a clean sheet, as he said via BBC Sport: "I'm especially pleased that we travel back with a clean sheet against a really good and dangerous side. We didn't allow them to have much."

He then added: "They had their spells in possession but in terms of big chances, there was not too much. It was important after a few weeks where we have conceded one goal, sometimes even two goals, today to return absolutely rock solid defence with a clean sheet. It's a really good performance and a massive win for us. I'm pretty delighted."

Of course, stiff tests are on the horizon for Leeds United as Farke's men plot a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, with a trip to Sunderland next on the agenda.

Leeds United's next five fixtures - all competitions Opponent Venue Sunderland (A) Stadium of Light Coventry City (H) Elland Road Ipswich Town (H) Elland Road Preston North End (A) Deepdale Stadium West Bromwich Albion (A) Hawthorns Stadium

In light of this, journalist Hay has now taken to social media to provide an exciting update from the manager regarding an area where the Whites could potentially strengthen in the upcoming transfer window.

Leeds United could target a left-back

Taking to social media platform X, The Athletic journalist Hay has shared quotes from Farke's pre-match press conference ahead of their clash at the Stadium of Light that convey the message that Leeds are ready to target a left-back in January, as he stated the following below.

Of course, the German coach also intimated that Junior Firpo is now close to returning to the fold, in training at least, which will help to give the Whites' fans some added optimism that the Dominican Republic international can once again provide another option on the left-hand side of defence over the festive period.

Nevertheless, recruiting a left-back will be a top priority at Elland Road in January as they look to make sure they have sufficient squad depth to compete with their promotion rivals.

Coming through a clutch of difficult matches will be their first port of call; however, it is encouraging to hear that the notion of strengthening is already being spoken about directly ahead of the New Year.