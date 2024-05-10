Reliable Leeds United correspondent Phil Hay has provided an update from Elland Road on the 49ers and their feelings towards manager Daniel Farke.

Leeds preparing for Championship playoffs

The Whites ended the Championship campaign in disappointing fashion, winning just one of their final six second-tier games to miss out on automatic promotion to both Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

As a result, Leeds are now gearing up for a two-legged playoff semi-final with Farke’s former side, Norwich City, looking to reach a Wembley final against either Southampton or West Brom. Talking after the final game of the 46-game season, Farke said: "We have to say congratulations to Leicester and Ipswich, they fully deserve to be promoted.

"We fully deserve to be where we are, the third best team in this league on 90 points. Normally in any other season you go up automatically but in this special season perhaps one or two per cent we're not good enough to be better than Leicester and Ipswich. Right now a new competition starts and what happens before doesn't matter."

There have been some concerns from supporters over whether or not Farke is the right man for the job going forward, especially if Leeds fall short in the playoffs. However, it looks as if the Elland Road hierarchy are currently happy with the boss prior to the playoffs.

Writing for The Athletic on Thursday morning, relayed by Leeds United News, Hay said that the 49ers have been left impressed at how Farke has been conducting himself in the media, while the manager and chairman Paraag Marathe have a good relationship. The reliable reporter said: “All players brought into Elland Road since Farke’s appointment in July were on his say-so, or with his direct approval.

"He is said to have a firm relationship with Leeds’ board and chairman, Paraag Marathe. The 49ers have warmed not only to results under him, in the main at least, but also his public persona and knack of speaking in a way which avoids messy headlines.”

Farke guided Leeds to 90 points in 46 Championship games after taking over weeks before the campaign began. He had to make do with a tricky first few weeks of the season before the transfer window shut, and normally, Leeds’ overall, point tally would have been enough to earn a top-two spot.

Reports have also claimed that even if Leeds fail to win promotion, the 49ers will be sticking with Farke going forward, something which aligns with Hay’s latest claim out of Leeds on the general feeling towards the manager.