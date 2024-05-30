Leeds United might be having to rapidly change their plans for the summer after Championship playoff heartbreak, but they still remain keen to add to their ranks ahead of the new season.

Firesale incoming at Leeds

A 1-0 defeat to Southampton at Wembley ensured that Leeds United will spend another season in England's second tier, and that is likely to have a knock on effect on their transfer business as their sorry play-off record continued.

Leeds' play-off record (League One and Championship) Year Exit stage 2024 Final 2019 Semi-final 2009 Semi-final 2008 Final 2006 Final 1987 Final

Daniel Farke's side still owe £73.5m this summer in outstanding transfer fees from their time as a top-flight club, and it has been reported that they will have to raise up to £100m from player sales this summer, leaving a grim outlook at Elland Road.

Chief among those likely to leave is Championship player of the year Crysencio Summerville, while the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Archie Gray have also been mooted as potential sales as the Yorkshire side look to balance their books.

There are also question marks over plenty of returning loanees, with Diego Llorente, Rasmus Kristensen, Max Wober, Marc Roca and Jack Harrison all set to return from spells away from the club.

But Leeds remain keen to formulate transfer plans of their own despite the ongoing uncertainty, and now they have been tipped to make one move in particular.

Leeds believe they can still win Rodon race

That comes with Leeds still keen on turning Joe Rodon's loan move into a permanent one despite their second tier status next season. The Welshman, who is contracted to Tottenham but spent the year at Elland Road, was a key part of Farke's defence this season and has become a fan favourite too.

He was dubbed "outstanding" by former Leeds man Jon Newsome back in September after one particular performance against Millwall.

"Outstanding. Absolutely outstanding. Joe Rodon was man of the match for me. He got his head on everything. He was a different class, he really, really was", Newsome told BBC Radio Leeds.

He went on to rack up 43 appearances, and Leeds Live report that those at Elland Road still hold hope that they can win the race for his services despite interest from teams in the top flight and an eight-figure price tag of around £10-15m.

The reliable Phil Hay has also backed Leeds to try and keep him beyond this summer despite rumoured interest from clubs that can offer Premier League football, admitting that the club should be doing everything to "get it done".

“I’d be really surprised if they didn’t have another go at Rodon, I really would. It will come down to what his alternatives are,” Hay said.

“If you looked at him this season as a team who has just been promoted or you’re bottom-end of the Premier League, the money you’d have to pay for him, by Premier League standards, isn’t massive, he might be worth a punt.

“Tottenham tend to bargain pretty hard, but he’s been so good this season and so steady you’d absolutely say if you can get him back that fills the right centre-back, get it done.”

Though it will likely come down to Rodon's personal ambitions, he seems to have settled in well at Elland Road, and should Leeds be able to keep him he could be the man to help them back to the top flight next season.