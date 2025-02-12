Just when Rangers supporters thought this season could not get any more miserable, it did.

On Sunday, Philippe Clement's Gers side were astonishingly dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Championship side Queen's Park, a result that Adam Binnie of BBC Sport described as "one of the biggest upsets" in the competition's 152-year history.

The Spiders' scored with their only shot of the afternoon before Rangers were awarded a very soft penalty in the dying seconds of stoppage time, but James Tavernier's spot-kick was saved