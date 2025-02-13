How do Rangers salvage this season?

On Sunday, the Gers were ignominiously dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Queen's Park at Ibrox, beaten in that competition by lower-league opposition for the first time since defeat at the hands of Berwick Rangers all the way back in 1967.

This leaves already under-fire manager Philippe Clement under enormous pressure ahead of Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash with Hearts at Tynecastle; defeat could be his 85th and final game in charge.

So, could the Belgian save himself by bringing one of Rangers' most exciting youngsters back into the team at the expense of Ianis Hagi?

Ianis Hagi's up-and-down Rangers career

When Hagi joined Rangers in January 2020, initially on loan from Genk, he made an instantaneous impact.

He marked his full debut with a goal against Hibernian before, a fortnight later, scoring twice as the Light Blues fought back from 2-0 down to beat Braga 3-2 in the Europa League, including a spectacular, deflected free-kick eight minutes from time, sparking wild celebrations.

However, his career in Govan has been massively disrupted since that moment.

First, the outbreak of Covid-19 saw the season curtailed soon after his introduction, while Hagi himself also suffered a ruptured ACL against Stirling Albion in January 2022, resulting in him spending 372 days on the sidelines, before falling out of favour under Michael Beale, thereby sent out on loan to Deportivo Alavés in La Liga last season.

Now back at Ibrox, the Romania international has started seven successive Premiership matches, as well as 12 of the last 13, scoring from long-range as his team demolished fierce rivals Celtic last month.

So, let's assess Hagi's season-by-season statistics.

Hagi season-by season stats (2019/20-present) Statistics 19/20* 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24** 24/25 Appearances 32 46 27 11 28 18 Starts 16 33 22 4 10 14 Minutes 1,531 2,801 1,775 339 1,032 1,338 Goals 6 8 4 1 2 3 Assists 6 15 4 0 2 5 *first half of season at Genk. **majority of season on loan at Alavés. All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt

As the table shows, largely due to injury issues, Hagi has not recently been able to establish himself as a regular fixture in the Rangers team, with this current campaign actually on course to be his most productive since the title-winning season of 2020/21, in terms of minutes, goals and assists.

However, Clement might have an even more productive winger currently sitting on his bench, who he surely must start at Tynecastle this weekend.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Rangers' next attacking difference maker

Ross McCausland joined Rangers' academy at the age of 16, arriving from serial NIFL Premiership champions Linfield for £60,000 in 2019, making his senior debut against Hibernian in a post-split fixture in 2023, handed a two-minute cameo.

Then, last season, the Northern Irishman really made his breakthrough, racking up 39 appearances, scoring five goals and registering four assists, also making his senior international debut against Finland in Helsinki.

Still only 21-years-old, the winger was a key figure for Clement earlier this campaign too, starting both legs of the Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv, before scoring on matchday one of the Europa League, slotting home the second as his side were victorious in Malmö.

Jacek Kulig of Football Talent Scout described McCausland as an "explosive winger", while Josh Bunting on Twitter believes he is a "superb talent", with Ronnie Esplin of the Belfast Telegraph claiming Serie A sides Roma and Atalanta were both seeking to snap him up, before he signed a new contract at Ibrox.

Despite these rave reviews, McCausland's role has significantly diminished in recent weeks, spending the last three Premiership matches, as well as the weekend's shock cup exit, on the bench, but will Clement bring the Northern Irishman back into his time in Edinburgh on Sunday?