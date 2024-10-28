Rangers manager Philippe Clement has given a fresh update on the fitness of Tom Lawrence, having missed the weekend victory over St Mirren.

Rangers see off St Mirren without Lawrence

The Gers edged out St Mirren 2-1 at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon, as they continue to just about stay in touch with Celtic and Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership title race, still trailing by six points.

Mohamed Diomande and Vaclav Cerny scored the goals for Rangers, and while three points were clearly much appreciated by supporters, it was another performance that was far from wholly convincing, especially considering Clement's men were hosting a side who now sit 10th in the table after the weekend action.

There is still big pressure on the Gers boss to keep his job, but one fair excuse that he does have is injuries to key players, which has stunted the rhythm of his side and affected the level of depth at his disposal.

One individual who was unavailable at Ibrox on Sunday was Lawrence, who picked up an injury in the 4-0 Europa League win at home to FCSB last Thursday. The 30-year-old scored in that game, highlighting his importance to the cause, and fans will be keen to see him back in the fold as soon as possible, with a huge trip to Aberdeen looming on Wednesday evening.

Delivering a simple six-word update regarding Lawrence's fitness for Rangers [via Rangers News], Clement admitted that the Englishman's situation is still up in the air ahead of the midweek clash with the Dons.

"I don’t know, to be honest."

Gers supporters will be desperate to see the veteran midfielder back in the fold at Pittodrie on Wednesday, with his experience and match-winning ability so important away to a side who are enjoying a superb start to the season.

Few would have expected the Dons to be level with Celtic at the top of the table heading into November, and six points ahead of Rangers for that matter, but they will pose a big threat to Clement's side, who frankly can't afford to drop more points.

Lawrence being available would certainly make a big difference in that respect, with David McCallum hailing his impact when he played for the B team amid previous injury struggles, saying: "Tom was excellent around the group, sharing his experience, and we spoke before the game about that.

"That’s what some of these games are going to be about, when we get the odd occasion where a player, or two, drops down from the first-team squad to get important minutes."

Even if Lawrence was only deemed fit enough for a place on the substitutes' bench, it would feel like a big boost for Rangers, considering he could make a difference-maker in the second half, delivering a moment of quality in a game that has the potential to be tight.