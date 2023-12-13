It's been reported that an "important" member of Ange Postecoglou's squad is being tempted by a big club in January, with his agent in Tottenham exit talks.

Bissouma, Sarr and Son set to miss Tottenham's January fixtures

One major topic at N17 over this last month has been Postecoglou's severe lack of depth, an issue discussed more and more as we approach the January transfer window.

Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr and Son Heung-min will be travelling to represent their nations at AFCON and the Asia Cup next month, with both tournaments commencing soon after the new year.

A plethora of Tottenham injuries and suspensions since early November have also really highlighted Postecoglou's shortage of options behind his traditional starting eleven.

Both James Maddison and Micky van de Ven are sore misses in particular, with Spurs also now having to cope without Rodrigo Bentancur yet again after the midfielder's ankle ligament damage.

However, despite these issues, it's rumoured that Tottenham departures are still possible in the winter window. Eric Dier, Richarlison and Giovani Lo Celso are some players linked with Spurs exits in the past week alone, while some reports suggest Bologna are chasing a deal for summer signing Alejo Veliz.

Another player to be repeatedly linked with a move away is midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Dane has actually featured in nearly every Premier League game with 15 appearances under his belt this season, but the vast majority have come from the bench.

Hojbjerg tempted by Juventus with agent in Spurs talks

According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, Tottenham consider Hojbjerg an "important player" and don't want him to go unless it's for a suitable bid. Regardless, Juventus and their director Cristiano Giuntoli won't give up on signing him, and he's in ongoing talks with the 28-year-old's agent.

Hojbjerg has an "appreciation" for Juventus as a Spurs exit option, according to Calciomercato. This factor, combined with his representative's willingness to negotiate, are said to be "two cards" playing in favour of Guintoli who appears determined to strike a deal.

Juve, though, wish to sign Hojbjerg on loan with the north Londoners showing no willingness to green-light such a deal thus far. As well as the report, Postecoglou himself as previously described the former Southampton star as a crucial member of his squad.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's standout Spurs stats - 2023/2024 (via SofaScore) Accurate passes per game - 36.2 (91% success rate) Accurate passes in own half - 17.1 (94% success rate) Accurate passes in opposition half - 19.1 (86% success rate) Balls recovered per game - 2.9

“It is obvious someone that has played regularly would have wanted to play more but ultimately our performances have been strong and he has had to bide his time," said Postecoglou on Hojbjerg earlier this season.

“He has also been very important in a lot of the games that we’ve won late or had to shore up late. He has been one of the people who has helped us and it is not like he hasn’t contributed at all. He’s been a really important part for us. We wouldn’t be in this position if we were just reliant on our starting XI.

“With Pierre, he is a professional and very determined."