Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in one of the Premier League's top performers this summer, but may have to balance the books to bring him in.

Magpies set for decisive summer

After an excellent campaign last time out, Eddie Howe's transfer business seemed sensible over the summer. However, it hasn't panned out that way and a major injury crisis has led to a difficult season.

As it stands, the Magpies will be missing out on European football (they are currently 10th in the Premier League) and they are guaranteed to end the season trophyless after being knocked out of the FA Cup at the quarter final stage.

That disappointment is compounded by pressure to stay within financial fair play guidelines, which have already seen Everton and Nottingham Forest punished for their trangressions this season.

That fear has led to reports that the club are willing to cash in on one of their superstars this summer in order to continue strengthening, with Bruno Guimaraes currently seeming the most likely prospect amid a £100m release clause and widespread interest from Europe's elite clubs. Speaking earlier in the season, Newcastle CEO Darren Eales did little to quell that concern.

"Any decision we make will always be against the backdrop of the medium to long-term benefit for the club. It's difficult to say specifically on certain players, but I can say that, if we're going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players", he explained in January.

"Whether that is because of the contract length of the player in question, the offer is too good to refuse, you need to reload in certain areas, but all of this could make sense to trade that player. It is counter-intuitive and part of the inherent system of PSR that there is an incentive to trade your players if you want to re-invest, by the nature of the boundaries."

Though the departure would come as a massive blow, especially if Joelinton were also to go when and if his contract expires, it may end up being exactly what the Tyneside outfit need if they are going to close the gap emerging between them and the current Premier League top five.

Newcastle eyeing up Nottingham Forest star

Now, one report has placed PIF and Newcastle among the clubs keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo, who has been a revelation since his arrival at the City Ground.

Murillo vs Newcastle defenders 2023/24 Stat Murillo Sven Botman Fabian Schar Jamal Lascelles Appearances 23 17 28 15 Tackles per 90 1.53 1.31 1.11 1.19 Interceptions per 90 1.13 0.59 0.92 0.34 Fouls per 90 1.08 0.59 1 1.44 Pass accuracy 76.1% 90.6% 83.6% 86.6%

Though only signed in the summer, the 21-year-old Brazilian centre-back has caught the eye for his maurading runs and his defensive ability, and it has already been reported that Forest envisage him becoming their new record sale, such is their faith in his ability.

As per reliable reporter Sami Mokbel, Eddie Howe's side are watching the situation unfold at the City ground carefully, with the possibility that Forest again will need to sell to balance their books this summer. They are not alone, however, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool all also keeping a watchful eye on the situation should the young star in the making become available. Meanwhile, European giants Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain are also thought to be keen.

Speaking earlier in the season, pundit Courtney Sweetman-Kirk claimed that the Brazilian wouldn't look out of place at Manchester City, before admitting he didn't think he would be at the Midlands side for very long.

"He’s wonderful. Forest fans won’t thank me for this but he looks like a Manchester City defender. If Forest do go down I can’t see him staying, he just looks quality”, she remarked.

The threat of relegation continues to loom large for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, but even should they avoid the drop, they may be set to lose one of their stars, and Newcastle United could stand to profit.