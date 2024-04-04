Newcastle United are currently enduring a horrific spell of injuries, with numerous crucial first-team members spending extended periods on the sidelines.

Players such as Nick Pope and Joelinton have missed large spells of the current campaign with different problems, with the Magpies' Premier League standing taking a huge hit as a result.

Eddie Howe's side have dropped from a Champions League spot, down to eighth, with the club currently 15 points off the Premier League's top four and potentially having to settle for a place in the Conference League next season.

Centre-back Sven Botman is the latest long-term absentee within the Newcastle squad, with the Dutchman spending up to nine months out of the first-team after undergoing surgery to repair his ACL.

The club now look light in defensive areas and are believed to be targeting one player to help solve their current injury issues.

Newcastle's search for a centre-back

According to Ruben Uria via Objectivo Atlético, the Magpies are interested in signing Real Sociedad centre-back Robin Le Normand, with the 27-year-old subject to major interest.

The French-born defender, who plays for the Spanish national side, has also been linked with a move to Atlético Madrid and Italian side Napoli, with Le Normand a man in demand ahead of the summer.

The three clubs have all submitted offers for the Sociedad man, with Napoli offering the highest amount with £23m with £4.2m in bonuses and add-ons.

Newcastle's bid for the Spaniard is worth almost £26m - £21.4m with a further £4.2m - but it is said that the defender is keen on a move to Atlético over the Magpies and the Serie A outfit.

Despite his desire to stay in Spain, Howe's side should be looking to convince Le Normand to join the club, with his stats this campaign very impressive, to say the least.

Robin Le Normand's stats in 2023/24

Le Normand has been consistently at the heart of Sociedad's defence during the 2023/24 La Liga campaign, with the 27-year-old featuring 23 times for the club, scoring on two occasions.

Although Botman's going to have to spend a lengthy period away from first-team action, he would be the long-term partner for Le Normand over the likes of Fabian Schar.

When comparing the Spaniard to 32-year-old Schar, he comes out on top, proving that he would be an astute addition for Howe's side.

Defensively, the pair are very similar, with Sociedad's centre-back marginally coming out on top with his tally of 1.2 tackles per 90 just piping the Swiss' tally of 1.1.

Schar vs Le Normand in 2023/24 Statistics Schar Le Normand Aerials won 1.9 4.2 Tackles 1.1 1.2 Pass completion rate 83% 89% Progressive carries 0.8 0.9 Progressive passes 3.9 4.2 Stats via FBref

However, Le Normand is far superior to Schar in terms of aerials won per game, with the Sociedad averaging 4.2 compared to the Magpies' defender who can only manage 1.9.

It's not just out of possession where the "aggressive" Spaniard - as dubbed by former manager Manolo Marquez - beats the 32-year-old, but also in possession with the in-demand talent averaging 6% more passes completed than Schar.

It wouldn't be the first time the Magpies have signed a player from the Basque, with PIF purchasing Alexander Isak on a club-record deal in 2022, the Swede going on to have a successful time at St James' Park, scoring 29 times in his 59 appearances for the club.

The one-time Borussia Dortmund man - who is now being touted for a £100m move away from St James' - has particularly sparkled this season with 19 goals in all competitions to date, proving just what a coup it was to bring him to the Premier League from La Liga.

That transfer blinder could then soon be replicated this summer, with Le Normand seemingly set to be a brilliant addition to Howe's back four and potentially the ideal long-term partner for Botman upon his return from injury at the end of 2024.