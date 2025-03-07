Newcastle United face a pivotal few weeks that will define their season, but Eddie Howe also has one eye on potential reinforcements once the window opens.

Newcastle injuries show need for transfer activity

The Carabao Cup final is the talk of the town in Newcastle ahead of next week's showdown against Liverpool at Wembley. Still, the Magpies first have to focus on the challenge of taking three points away to West Ham United on Monday evening.

Injuries and suspensions have limited the options Eddie Howe has at his disposal for both fixtures. The former Bournemouth boss confirmed Sven Botman will undergo an operation that is set to rule him out for eight weeks.

Saying that, Alexander Isak is available after a bout of fatigue: "Alex is fine. Sunday, when he came off, he was feeling a bit fatigued towards the end of the game, some tightness in his body. He has trained every day and he’s good."

Anthony Gordon is to serve a three match ban for violent conduct, while Jamaal Lascelles and Lewis Hall are also sidelined for the foreseeable future. Evaluating recent events, it feels only right that Newcastle boss Howe will look to strengthen this summer ahead of another loaded Premier League campaign.