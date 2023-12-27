Newcastle United find themselves in freefall for the first time under Eddie Howe, seemingly unable to rediscover the form that saw them reach the Premier League's top four last season. With two defeats in their last two games against sides fighting to keep hold of their top-flight status, it's fair to say that the Magpies haven't exactly enjoyed the festive period.

As they find themselves at a crossroads, some ruthless decisions from PIF could be made - some of which could come as a real shock. Reports suggest that Newcastle could even sanction the sale of one particular star in 2024 who Howe is a big fan of.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies didn't do enough during the summer transfer window, with those who did arrive also struggling to make an impact. At the halfway stage, Sandro Tonali is in the middle of a lengthy ban for breaching betting rules, Harvey Barnes is still injured, Lewis Hall is out-of-favour and Tino Livramento is the only one claiming a place under Howe, to sum up a disappointing last window. In 2024, change could be afoot, however, with some ruthless decisions.

According to Caught Offside, Newcastle could sell Callum Wilson in 2024 in what would be a shock decision. The forward, now 31-years-old, is not getting any younger and has consistently struggled with injury problems.

As Alexander Isak continues his rise towards his prime too, those at St James' Park could make room for the Swede by bidding farewell to Wilson. The Magpies must be careful what they wish for though, given that former forward Chris Wood netted a hat-trick against them for Nottingham Forest in their most recent afternoon to forget in the Premier League.

Newcastle should keep "excellent" Wilson

Newcastle's squad depth problem is how their struggles began this season and the last thing the Magpies need is to suffer the consequences in attack yet again. Keeping hold of Wilson, even if his role becomes more that of a backup to Isak, could be vital to ensuring that Howe has some experience to turn to at St James' Park. Having worked with the forward at Bournemouth too, the Newcastle boss is a big fan.

Howe previously said during those Bournemouth days: "Callum was excellent today, as was Josh King - they caused lots of problems today. It is testament to Callum's professionalism that he is able to play 90 minutes, he has worked hard on his comeback. It was great to see him score and the team were boosted by his return."

It's praise that is more than deserved, as Wilson's stats during his time at Newcastle prove. The forward has scored 46 goals in 102 appearances for the club and made a further 11 for those around him. And even as he grows older, he has continued to provide for the Magpies, scoring seven goals in 14 games in the Premier League this season.