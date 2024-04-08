Newcastle United have been through somewhat of an injury crisis this campaign, with numerous key first-team members spending long periods on the sidelines.

The midfield department has been the most depleted after injuries to the likes of Joelinton and Lewis Miley, whilst big-money signing Sandro Tonali has missed the vast majority of the campaign after being suspended for breaching the FA's and Italian Federation's betting rules.

In recent weeks, the Magpies' defence has taken a severe hit after ACL injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, which has seen forgotten defender Emil Krafth being handed a rare spell in the starting lineup.

However, the club's problems don't stop there, with goalkeeper Nick Pope still out with a shoulder problem after picking up the issue in the 1-0 victory over Manchester United back in December.

Given everything that has occurred in recent months, boss Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen multiple key areas this summer with the boss looking at one player in particular to potentially add needed depth or push for a starting role.

Newcastle looking at EFL star

Given the injury situation at St James' Park, the club need to invest this summer to help improve their lack of squad depth that has seen the squad look thin on multiple occasions.

According to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath and John Percy, the Magpies are interested in signing Middlesbrough goalkeeper Seny Dieng, with Howe's side not the only side looking at the 29-year-old.

The former QPR 'keeper is believed to have caught the eye of numerous Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace, while Championship leaders Ipswich Town are also interested.

Dieng would surely jump at the opportunity to move to Newcastle, given their status as an established Premier League side.

Whilst he would likely be playing second fiddle to Pope - an undoubted favourite of Howe - the Senegal international would certainly be pushing him for playing time given his displays in the Championship this season.

Seny Dieng's stats at Middlesbrough

After joining Michael Carrick's side for a fee in the region of £2m last summer, the "sensational" Dieng, as dubbed by the Second Tier Podcast's Ryan Dilks, has proven himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in the division.

The 29-year-old has achieved a tally of ten clean sheets in his 30 league appearances this season and has been particularly influential for Boro in recent weeks, as they mount a late charge for a play-off place.

Indeed, the goalkeeper has made 69 saves this season, with the former QPR man boasting a 65% save percentage.

Seny Dieng's stats in 2023/24 Statistics Tally Appearances 30 Saves 69 Save percentage 65% Pass completion rate 77% Clean sheets 10 Stats via FotMob

The Senegalese shot-stopper is just as impressive with the ball at his feet, with Dieng managing to complete 77% of the passes he's attempted in the league this season.

To put that into perspective, Pope has succeded with 73% of his passes, so there is a slight improvement on a player who Les Ferdinand believes "could be pound-for-pound the best signing that they [Newcastle] have made," during Howe's tenure.

With Loris Karius out of contract in the summer and Martin Dubravka now aged 35 and coming to the end of his playing career, the club should look to invest in a younger 'keeper who could potentially push Pope for the starting role, whilst being a solid backup option to have.

The Boro man has proven he's more than capable in England's second tier, with the 29-year-old now coming into his prime and more than deserving of an opportunity to play in the biggest league in world football.