With a deal to sign Lloyd Kelly reportedly on the cards upon the expiry of his Bournemouth contract this summer, Newcastle United have seemingly turned their attention to a second defensive reinforcement.

Newcastle transfer news

Kelly enjoyed another impressive campaign at the Cherries as they surprised many by finishing as high as 12th in Andoni Iraola's first season in charge at the club. Nonetheless, it was Kelly's last with the defender's contract running out and Newcastle increasingly likely to be his next destination. The centre-back, who can also play as a left-back, will join to provide some much-needed defensive depth for Eddie Howe and his side.

Even after Kelly, however, those at St James' Park are still looking for an extra boost within their backline, with reports mentioning names such as Tosin Adarabioyo, who is also set to be a free agent at the end of his Fulham contract this summer. That said, it looks as though the Magpies also have an eye on the Serie A.

According to Tutto Juve via The Boot Room, PIF and Newcastle are now eyeing a move to sign Riccardo Calafiori this summer after the defender played an important part in Thiago Motta's Bologna side, who shocked Italian football to qualify for the Champions League this season.

The defender reportedly likes the idea of Newcastle, but has also attracted the interest of Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus and invincible Bundesliga winners Bayer Leverkusen.

In quite the race for his signature, Newcastle will be hoping to lure Calafiori to St James' Park in arguably one of the coups of the summer.

"Insane" Calafiori can replace Lascelles and more

Still just 22 years old, it's no surprise that Calafiori is attracting plenty of attention, especially after the season that he and Bologna enjoyed in Italy. The centre-back, who can also play left-back in similar fashion to Kelly, would provide Newcastle with quite the defensive boost both instantly and in the long-term if he completed a move in the coming months. He would also provide an instant upgrade on Jamaal Lascelles, whilst competing with Sven Botman and Fabian Schar.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Riccardo Calafiori Jamaal Lascelles Sven Botman Fabian Schar Progressive Passes 96 31 133 35 Tackles Won 37 9 24 13 Interceptions 56 5 36 9 Ball Recoveries 194 53 174 70

What's most impressive is the number of ball recoveries that Calafiori managed this season. If Newcastle want to become a side who are able to step onto the front foot even against the very best, then a player with that ability should be seen as one of the keys to unlocking such football.

Praised for his "insane performance" in a recent 3-3 draw against Juventus by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Calafiori is certainly one to watch this summer.