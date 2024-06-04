Newcastle United are still reeling from missing out on European football after Manchester United saved their season with victory in the FA Cup final over Manchester City, but there is plenty of reason to be optimistic on Tyneside.

With wealth and wherewithal spread throughout the club, Newcastle know that a shrewd summer of recruitment will place Eddie Howe's side back in a promising position, having endured an injury-ravaged season.

It's likely that a few sales will occur, with Bruno Guimaraes - who has a €115m (£100m) release clause - attracting interest from some of Europe's top outfits, but PIF have proven themselves savvy operators and an exciting replacement is already being lined up.

Newcastle eyeing Serie A star

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Newcastle are at the front of the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer, with the 24-year-old playing a vital role in his side's Europa League triumph this season.

Gian Piero Gasperini's team are readying the defences as suitors circle for their prized assets, though Ederson - who is contracted until 2027 - will not be allowed to depart unless their €50m (£42m) valuation is met.

Should Guimaraes leave, the Magpies will have money to burn and Ederson's ball-recovering, tough-tackling style could make him the perfect man to succeed his countryman.

Why Ederson would thrive at Newcastle

Newcastle need to bolster a range of areas this summer, and while Howe's side appear to have missed out on Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly is reportedly closing on a move to Tyneside as he approaches the culmination of his South Coast contract.

But the work must not stop there, especially with these lingering rumours around Guimaraes' potential sale. If Howe is to lose his centrepiece, Atalanta's midfield star would be the perfect replacement.

"24-years-old, strong, well-built central midfielder. Strong on the ball, versatile, box-to-box." South American football expert Tim Vickery spoke with clarity and sincerity as he outlined Ederson's skill set, entering the discussion following Newcastle's initial interest back in January.

Ederson joined Atalanta from Serie A rivals Salernitana in July 2022 and has since amassed 90 appearances across all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing two assists.

He's invariably committed and tenacious but Ederson saved the magnum opus of his Atalanta career for the night of this season's Europa League final, producing a dominant display to destroy Bayer Leverkusen's record 51-game unbeaten streak and slice the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal title holders' hopes of cementing footballing immortality.

Ederson: Performance vs Bayer Leverkusen Stat # Minutes played 90' Touches 59 Shots taken 2 Accurate passes 28/39 (72%) Key passes 1 Long balls 5/12 Dribble attempts 2/2 Tackles 2 Clearances 2 Interceptions 2 Duels won 8/12 Stats via Sofascore

Journalist Carlo Garganese gushed over Ederson's display, hailing him as a "machine" in the middle, while 90min handed the 6 foot 1 titan a 9/10 match rating after he confirmed his acumen and then some.

Averaging 2.3 tackles, 4.8 successful duels and 5.2 ball recoveries per game in the Italian top flight, as per Sofascore, the £42k-per-week ace certainly has all the tools to succeed Guimaraes, should his compatriot find himself departing from St. James' Park this summer.

Guimaraes is one of the Premier League's leading midfielders, averaging 2.4 tackles, 7.7 successful duels and 6.4 recoveries per game in the division this term - and while Ederson would need to step up his game to fill in such a void, he does boast the right template.

Let's not forget that if this series of eventualities falls into play, the Toon will still have plenty of cash to put toward strengthening in other areas, and it might just see the club rise back to the forefront of the Premier League next season.