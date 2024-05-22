Newcastle United’s lack of squad depth has been highlighted massively over the course of the 2023/24 campaign, with Eddie Howe’s side decimated by injuries.

The defensive unit has taken the biggest hit, with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles the latest casualties, both suffering ACL injuries, ruling them out for at least nine months.

Kieran Trippier, a player who was influential in the club’s Champions League qualification season in 2022/23, has looked like a shadow of his former self, missing over two months of the campaign, and being kept out of the side by Emil Krafth for the final game at Brentford last weekend.

However, despite the trio’s respective woes in recent months, the injury to goalkeeper Nick Pope has dealt boss Howe the biggest blow, with the 32-year-old missing for nearly five months following shoulder surgery.

Martin Dubravka has deputised for Pope in recent months, but with the Slovakian now 35, he’s entering the twilight years of his career.

Reinforcements are desperately needed, with the Magpies - aided by the backing of the Saudi PIF - already looking at one player to potentially fill the void ahead of the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Newcastle interested in signing £35m talent this summer

According to Fabrizio Romano’s latest update, Newcastle are battling with Atlético Madrid to sign Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Georgian is set to leave the Mestalla this summer, after the club agreed a deal to sign Stole Dimitrievski from fellow La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

The 23-year-old has made 36 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, keeping 13 clean sheets, the joint third-highest in the division despite finishing ninth at the end of the season.

He could be available for around £35m this summer, with the club needing to push hard to get a deal over the line, with Mamardashvili having the potential to feature between the sticks for the next decade for the Magpies.

The club have previously registered interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to replace Pope at St James’ Park, but given the recent rumours about the Georgian, Howe’s side should look to forget about the Gunners ‘keeper who's arguably nowhere near the level of Mamardashvili.

Why Mamardashvili would be the perfect Ramsdale alternative

Whilst there’s no debating that either shot-stopper would be an upgrade on Newcastle’s current goalkeeping situation, it’s clear that the "superb" Georgian, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, would be a better option than the England international.

During the 2023/24 season, he’s prevented 0.28 goals for the Spanish side, whilst Ramsdale has conceded 0.22 more goals than he should’ve based on the shots he faced in the Premier League.

Mamardashvili vs Ramsdale in 2023/24 Statistics Mamardashvili Ramsdale Goals prevented +0.28 -0.22 Save percentage 74% 64% Clean sheet percentage 37% 33% Saves per 90 2.9 1.5 Stats via FBref

He’s also averaged a higher save percentage within his performances this campaign - with the 23-year-old evidently better at preventing goals than the former Bournemouth man.

Mamardashvili, who's been described as "superior" to Arsenal's keeper by data analyst Ben Mattinson, averages 2.9 saves per game for Valencia, demonstrating his shot-stopper ability on a consistent basis for Ruben Baraja’s side in La Liga, with Ramsdale averaging nearly two times less than his tally, with just 1.5 per 90.

With two viable options on the table for the Magpies, it is pivotal that PIF get their recruitment right, especially with the side's current financial situation.

Whilst they will face stiff competition for his signature, they must prioritise a deal for Mamardashvili this summer, with the 23-year-old having

the quality to thrive in the Premier League on Tyneside.