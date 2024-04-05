Amid their mounting injury list and frustrating form, Newcastle United have reportedly turned their attention towards the summer transfer window, as PIF look to hand Eddie Howe the reinforcements needed to take the Magpies back into European contention.

Newcastle transfer news

Ahead of the transfer window, the rumour mill has already started when it comes to both incomings and outgoings at St James' Park, and that includes Alexander Isak. The Swedish forward has been linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in what would be a major blow for Howe and Newcastle, given Isak's talent and the fact that his exit would leave them with just one striker in Callum Wilson.

Meanwhile, on the incomings front, the focus seems to be on finding a backup for Nick Pope, with Martin Dubravka now 35-years-old and out of contract in the summer of 2025. So far, that search has seen those at St James' Park stumble upon Middlesbrough shot-stopper Seny Dieng, with the Championship club's asking price reportedly sitting at just double the £2m they paid last year.

Away from Dieng, however, a new target has emerged. According to Sport Bild, PIF and Newcastle have made contact with Alexander Nubel over a potential summer move. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper has enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Stuttgart this season, stepping up to show the quality needed to eventually replace the legendary Manuel Neuer. He could now become Pope's understudy at St James' Park, however.

At 27-years-old, Nubel could yet even become the successor to Pope, who is already 31-years-old. The fact that the German's contract at Bayern is due to expire in the summer of 2025 too should hand Newcastle an advantage in negotiations, with the Bundesliga side running out of time to cash in on their goalkeeper.

"Extraordinary" Nubel can succeed Pope

Although it didn't feel too long ago that Pope was breaking into Sean Dyche's Burnley side, he is now into his thirties to create a problem for Newcastle this summer, especially as he recovers from a dislocated shoulder injury. But Nubel's arrival would ease the fears of those at St James' Park, having more than proved himself in the Bundesliga.

League Stats 23/24 (via FBref) Alexander Nubel Nick Pope Clean Sheets 8 5 Save Percentage 63.9% 73.6% Passes per 90 36.7 20.3 Pass Completion Rate 81.1% 78.7%

That said, it's no surprise that Nubel has earned plenty of praise during his time in the Bundesliga, including from Germany's U21 coach Klaus Thomforde. Thomforde said via the official Bundesliga website: "You can only speak highly of Alex – he's an incredibly talented goalkeeper, with the world at his feet. He's got an extraordinary footballing ability, but he's also very down to earth and is a great lad."

When the summer window arrives, it will be interesting to see whether Newcastle will get their man or if they will face competition from Stuttgart looking to turn Nubel's loan deal permanent.