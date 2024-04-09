Newcastle United are now eyeing a move to sign an “incredible” £75,000-a-week midfielder who is set to become a free agent this summer.

Newcastle transfer news

Eddie Howe is expected to once again be backed in the transfer market in the summer window, and they have been linked with some impressive players in recent weeks despite the potential issues surrounding FFP.

Wolves centre-back Max Kilman has emerged as a target for Newcastle, as they look to tackle their defensive injury crisis, with the 26-year-old making 4.7 clearances and averaging 2.5 aerial duel wins per game across 31 Premier League appearances this season.

Interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has seemingly returned, too, with the England international likely to leave the Emirates at the end of this season. He is seen as someone who will provide strong competition for Nick Pope between the sticks, and potentially even be an upgrade over time.

Another Three Lions ace, Mark Guehi, is also an option to come in at St James' Park in the summer, with the central defender possibly moving on from Crystal Palace once the current campaign comes to an end and Newcastle in desperate need of centre-back additions.

Then there's Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra, who has been compared to Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich legend Xabi Alonso in terms of style, with the 20-year-old seen as a player who could add quality and long-term depth to Newcastle's midfield.

Newcastle eyeing "incredible" free agent

According to HITC, Newcastle are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi at the end of the season, with PIF "keeping tabs" on his situation as his contract ticks down.

They are far from the only club who are keen on snapping up the 27-year-old, however, with Tottenham, Aston Villa, Brighton and Wolves all "monitoring his situation".

Ndidi has spent this season in the Championship with Leicester, helping them reach the top of the table with a handful of matches remaining, but the truth is that he is too good to be playing in the second tier of English football.

The Nigerian has two goals and five assists in the league this season, across 26 appearances, while Brendan Rodgers once waxed lyrical over him back in 2019: "He is an incredible player. The offensive players get the credit but he does the dirty work.

"He has this brain for the game, where he can smell danger and always finds himself there. The timing of his challenge is very good and he's up there with the top players at winning the ball back. When you play a pressing game you need someone like Wilf. His passing is good too, he's always smiling."

The level of Premier League interest in Ndidi shows what a formidable midfielder he is, and with Bruno Guimaraes potentially leaving St James' Park to balance the books, he could help fill the void, combining defensive nous (1.4 tackles per game in the Championship this season) with quality on the ball.