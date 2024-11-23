Newcastle United are believed to be leading the race to sign an exciting young talent in the January transfer window, in a deal that could be worth at least £16m.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies continue to be linked with new signings and Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani has been mentioned as a possible addition at St James' Park. The France international appears to be deemed surplus to requirements at the Ligue 1 side, with a loan move in January mooted.

It looks as though Newcastle see the need to bolster their attacking options, especially the right wing, which is why Brahim Diaz has been backed to join the club. The 25-year-old is struggling to be a regular starter for Real Madrid this season, being kept out by some stellar names including Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, so a move away could appeal.

Another leading wide option is Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, who has stood out as one of the Premier League's best right-sided players so far this season. The fact that he already knows English football so well means he could come straight in and be a star for the Magpies.

Then there are the links with Marc Guehi that have returned, with the Crystal Palace centre-back a massive summer target and now seen as a strong option in the winter window. It feels like a transfer that could happen at some point, and it would arguably be a surprise if it didn't.

Newcastle in pole position to sign £16m talent

According to a new report from Caught Offside, Newcastle and the PIF are in pole position to sign Hertha Berlin teenager Ibrahim Maza in January, having been interested in him for some time. Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, West Ham and Brentford are all mentioned as suitors, too.

The Magpies are said to have 'positioned themselves to take advantage of one particular opportunity in the marketplace that has presented itself'. The 18-year-old is now potentially available for £16.6m after his asking price was lowered. Offers of £10.8m could 'get the ball rolling', though.

Maza may not be the polished attacking player that many Newcastle fans crave in January, but he is a young footballer with an enormous amount of potential, already making an impact at a high level.

He has six goals and four assists in 29 appearances for Hertha, netting once in two appearances in the Bundesliga, and he also already has one cap to his name for Algeria at international level.

Primarily an attacking midfielder, Maza is also capable of shining in a central attacking role or on the left wing, and this level of versatility is something that could appeal to Eddie Howe.

The Algerian ace would be considered one for the future, but also a good squad option to bring in midway through the season, and the fact that he could be available on the cheap is an added bonus.