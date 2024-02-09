Leeds United have a chance to move into the automatic promotion places in the Championship as they face Rotherham at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Whites are currently one point behind Southampton, in second, and will move above the Saints if they drop any points in their clash with Huddersfield at the same time.

Daniel Farke and his side are fighting for promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking but turned their attention away from the league in midweek to beat Plymouth Argyle 4-1 in the FA Cup.

They needed extra time to overcome their fellow Championship competitors and the German head coach may now make some changes to the starting XI from that match to keep players fresh and bring a few of his key men back in.

With this in mind, here is FFC's predicted Leeds line-up, with five changes, to take on Rotherham in this all-Yorkshire clash on Saturday...

1 Illan Meslier

Starting off between the sticks, Illan Meslier should keep his place in goal as he has been the manager's first choice throughout the season so far.

He has started the club's last two FA Cup matches and 28 Championship matches for the Whites, which suggests that the French colossus will start this weekend.

2 Archie Gray

At right-back, Archie Gray could return in place of Sam Byram as the 17-year-old has been a regular starter, out of his natural position, in the league this season.

The academy graduate has started 26 Championship games so far this term and could keep January signing Connor Roberts out of the side until the Burnley loanee is fully settled in.

22/23 Championship Connor Roberts Appearances 43 Goals Four Assists Six Duel success rate 56% Clean sheets 16 Stats via Sofascore

3 Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon could keep his place at the heart of the defence after yet another impressive showing in 120 minutes against Plymouth last time out.

FFC picked him out as the real star of the show, despite his side scoring four goals in the end, due to his sublime defensive performance at the back.

4 Ethan Ampadu

Ethan Ampadu was rested for the 4-1 win over Plymouth and could return once again to play at the heart of the defence alongside his international teammate.

The summer signing from Chelsea has played at centre-back, with Pascal Struijk missing through injury, in five of his last six appearances for the club. In those five matches, Leeds have won five and conceded one goal.

That impressive run of results, and defensive record, with Ampadu and Rodon as a centre-back partnership could convince Farke to stick with them for now, which would result in Liam Cooper dropping out of the team.

5 Junior Firpo

Another player who should keep his place in the starting XI is Junior Firpo at left-back as the former Barcelona man offers natural width down that side.

As a left-footed player, the experienced ace does not need to come inside onto his right foot, as is the case with Sam Byram, and has racked up four assists in ten league matches so far this season.

6 Ilia Gruev

In midfield, Ilia Gruev should start once again as the Bulgaria international is currently enjoying an impressive run of form in the starting XI for Leeds.

The summer signing from Werder Bremen has not missed a single minute of action for the club over the last seven matches in all competitions, which shows that he has the faith of the manager at the moment.

7 Glen Kamara

Alongside Gruev, Glen Kamara should start again in the middle of the park. He completed 94% of his attempted passes and assisted Wilfried Gnonto's opening goal with a sharp pass in the win over Plymouth.

The Finland international has started 20 league matches for the Whites so far this term and completed 93% of his passes, to go along with a duel success rate of 61%.

8 Wilfried Gnonto

Gnonto is another player who could retain his position in the starting XI as the Italy international has caught the eye in the last two matches.

In the absence of Dan James, the former Inter prospect has scored in successive games for the first time this season, with composed, clinical, finishes against both Bristol City and Plymouth.

9 Georginio Rutter

Joel Piroe could be ditched from the starting XI to make way for the mercurial Georginio Rutter, who made a big difference off the bench at Home Park on Tuesday.

Vs Plymouth Joel Piroe Georginio Rutter Minutes played 120 38 Goals Zero One Key passes Two Three Assists Zero One Sofascore rating 6.8 8.5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the former Hoffenheim starlet made a far greater impact on the pitch than the former Swansea marksman with his quality as a scorer and a creator in the number ten role.

Therefore, Farke must unleash the 21-year-old dynamo, who was once described as "powerful" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and hope that he can add to his tally of five goals and nine assists in the Championship so far this season.

10 Crysencio Summerville

Crysencio Summerville should be unleashed from the start on the left flank after his match-winning contributions off the bench in midweek in the FA Cup.

The Dutch winger was injected into the game to be a difference-maker on the night and that is exactly what he was with one goal and one assist in extra time.

He produced a fine finish to make it 2-1 before laying the ball off for Rutter to make it 3-1, which all but won the tie for the Whites against Ian Foster's side.

11 Patrick Bamford

Finally, Patrick Bamford should return to the starting XI for Leeds after Mateo Joseph was offered a chance to impress from the start against Plymouth.

The former England international has hit a rich vein of form throughout 2024 so far with a return of four goals and two assists in eight appearances in all competitions.

Whilst Joseph looked sharp, the Spanish-born whiz did not provide a goal or an assist and Farke could lean on the experience and recent form of Bamford to lead the line at Elland Road.