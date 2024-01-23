Leeds United return to action once again in the Championship on Wednesday night as they welcome Daniel Farke's former side Norwich City at Elland Road.

The Whites beat the Canaries 3-2 in the reverse fixture at Carow Road earlier this season, despite going 2-0 down during the first half, and will be hoping to secure a league double over the visitors.

They are coming into this clash off the back of a dramatic 2-1 win over Preston North End in Yorkshire on Sunday, thanks to a stoppage-time penalty from Joel Piroe.

Farke may now look to make some alterations to the side that started last weekend with games coming thick and fast in the Championship and the FA Cup. With that in mind, here is FFC's predicted Leeds XI to take on Norwich on Wednesday...

1 Illan Meslier

Illan Meslier has started 26 league matches for the Whites so far this season and the only games he has missed came due to the red card he picked up against Preston on New Year's Day. He could retain his place between the sticks.

2 Archie Gray

At right-back, Archie Gray could start once again. He faced the unenviable task of man-marking Liam Millar last weekend but was not dribbled past once in the 90 minutes.

3 Liam Cooper

Ethan Ampadu started as a makeshift centre-back and won 100% (6/6) of his ground duels to complete five tackles and one interception on Sunday but Liam Cooper, a natural defender, could slot in on the left of the defensive pairing.

The left-footed veteran could offer balance on his favoured foot to help Leeds build out from the back against the Canaries, whilst also allowing Ampadu to move further forward into his preferred midfield role.

4 Joe Rodon

Alongside the Whites stalwart, Joe Rodon could start. The on-loan Tottenham Hotspur colossus has dominated opposition players in the Championship with a duel success rate of 68% this season, which shows that players find it difficult to get the better of him in physical contests.

5 Sam Byram

This may seem harsh on Junior Firpo after his excellent assist for Dan James' goal against Preston last time out but bringing Sam Byram back in could be a needed change to deal with the threat that Jonathan Rowe poses on the right flank for Norwich.

The England U21 international has been a constant threat on the wing for the Canaries with an eye-catching 12 goals in 24 Championship starts, which is why Leeds will need to pay close attention to him.

23/24 Championship Sam Byram Junior Firpo Tackles per game 1.6 1.3 Interceptions per game 1.2 1.0 Ball recoveries per game 4.1 1.8 Duel success rate 51% 50%

As you can see from the table above, Byram has offered more defensive interventions per game on average in comparison to Firpo, which is why he could be the right pick for this match, in particular, to keep tabs on Rowe.

The former Canaries full-back also trained alongside the young whiz whilst they were together at Carrow Road during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns, which could mean that he has a useful insight into his opponent that Firpo does not have.

6 Ilia Gruev

Ilia Gruev has finally worked his way into the Leeds starting XI and should keep his place once again after an impressive display against Preston.

The central midfielder won five of his seven ground duels and created an eye-catching four chances for his teammates on Sunday, which points to his qualities in and out of possession.

7 Ethan Ampadu

Alongside the Bulgaria international, Ampadu could return to his natural holding midfield role. The Welsh battler filled in admirably at the heart of the defence but Cooper starting alongside Rodon would allow him to start in the middle of the park.

He has made 3.4 tackles and interceptions per game in the second division this term and could be key to shackling creative maestro Gabriel Sara, who has produced 12 'big chances' for his teammates and recorded eight assists in the Championship this term.

8 Dan James

Dan James, who Farke tried to sign from Swansea during his time with Norwich, is another player who should keep his place in the starting XI.

The Wales international scored a well-placed header at the far post to equalise against Preston to take his tally to ten goals and five assists in the Championship this season.

9 Joel Piroe

The third and final alteration to the XI could be Joel Piroe being brought back into the starting XI in place of Georgino Rutter after his match-winning contribution against Preston.

He kept a cool head to calmly stroke the ball into the back of the net from the penalty spot in stoppage time after coming off the bench on Sunday.

Rutter, who talent scout Jacek Kulig claimed has "blistering" pace, has been electric for Leeds this season, with five goals and 18 'big chances' created in 27 Championship games, but he was way off the pace last time out.

The former Hoffenheim starlet attempted 13 dribbles throughout the match and was tackled in a whopping 11 of them, which contributed to him having lost 15 of his 19 ground duels in total. He also lost possession a staggering 28 times and missed one 'big chance' in front of goal.

These statistics show that the French whiz was a liability for Leeds as the opposition found it far too easy to get the ball off him, which is why Farke may brutally ditch the youngster for this clash in favour of Piroe.

10 Crysencio Summerville

On the left of the attack, Crysencio Summerville should complete the attacking trio behind the centre-forward. He has been a consistent menace to opposition defences throughout the season so far.

The Dutch whiz has contributed with 12 goals, seven assists, and 13 'big chances' created in 23 Championship starts for Farke's side this term.

11 Patrick Bamford

Finally, Patrick Bamford should lead the line once again for the Whites after his recent run of impressive form in front of goal for the Yorkshire-based outfit.

The former England international has chipped in with three goals and one assist in his last four appearances in all competitions since the turn of the year.