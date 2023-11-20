Everton's current woes appear to be going from bad to worse, with talks over a new deal for a "fantastic" player now being shelved, according to a new claim.

Everton's 10-point deduction

It has been a hugely testing period at Goodison Park off the pitch of late, ironically coming at a time when things appear to be improving under Sean Dyche on the field. Everton have been handed a monumental blow with the news that the Blues have been handed an immediate 10-point deduction for a Financial Fair Play breach, putting them straight into the Premier League relegation zone and hampering their chances of remaining in the top flight beyond 2023/24.

Granted, Dyche's men have shown enough in recent weeks to suggest that they can still avoid being relegated to the Championship even with this deduction, but it is a piece of news that has understandably rocked the club. There is still an appeal to come, with Everton no doubt hoping that the amount is reduced, or ideally that the punishment be deemed entirely excessive considering their cooperation during the investigation, but it remains to be seen what will happen.

On top of these current concerns, a key claim has now emerged regarding the future of one influential Blues hero, adding to the club's woes at the moment.

Everton dealt Dominic Calvert-Lewin blow

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Everton have decided to shelve talks with Dominic Calvert-Lewin over a new deal, acting as another blow for the Blues.

"Everton have placed contract talks for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on hold following their 10-point deduction, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed the Toffees don’t want to rush into a decision on sanctioning a big-money new deal while their Premier League status remains unclear."

This is clearly a worrying update over Calvert-Lewin's future, with the 26-year-old still such an important figure when he is fully fit and firing. Former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was an admirer of the Englishman in the past, saying of both him and Richarlison:

"We have two fantastic strikers. They are really young, they can improve. They combine well together. They have different characteristics. It’s not easy to find these kinds of strikers so I am really pleased to be their manager. They have it all in their hands, because they are modern strikers in my opinion who have everything."

Calvert-Lewin is someone who could easily be the subject of interest from a number of other Premier League clubs in the coming transfer windows, so the importance of Everton tying him down to a new deal cannot be understated.

Calvert-Lewin's strengths Calvert-Lewin's weaknesses Aerial duels Defensive contribution Finishing Passing Link-up play Fitness

The England international is currently contracted to the Bues until the summer of 2025, meaning they are increasingly at risk of losing him on the cheap the more that time goes on.

A new deal would not only mean he is committing his future to Everton, however, but also ensure that the club are in a strong bargaining position, demanding a huge amount of money for his signature in the process.