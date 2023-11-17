The fact that 35-year-old Jonny Evans is Manchester United's starting centre-back in 2023 paints an accurate picture as to where the Red Devils are at these days. Erik ten Hag has been forced to fight on through several injury concerns and a forward line who just can't seem to find the back of the net, culminating in some early season difficulties. Heading into the third international break of the season, however, they are the Premier League's form team despite their nervy and unconvincing performances against the likes of Brentford and Sheffield United.

Ten Hag will hope to see the performances improve like the results have and, therefore, gain a place inside the Premier League's top four to qualify for next season's Champions League. With that qualification, United could stand a better chance at landing one specific summer target.

Manchester United transfer news

It was another summer to forget for Manchester United's recruitment team. Ten Hag welcomed the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, who have all had their struggles. Out of the arrivals, Hojlund looks like the player with the most potential, scoring all five of his goals in the Champions League. If United can get the Dane firing on all cylinders in the league, then they could turn their focus towards improving their defence next summer.

According to Sport Bild, Manchester United have scouted Castello Lukeba again and again ahead of a potential summer move. It will be far from an easy deal to get over the line, however, given that no price-tag or release clause is known and the Leipzig defender's contract doesn't run out until 2028. In fact, Bild described a potential deal involving an exit for Lukeba as almost impossible to deal United a major blow in their potential pursuit.

"Talented" Lukeba would solve United's problem

Going from a 35-year-old Evans to a 20-year-old Lukeba would represent significant progress when it comes to United's recruitment. The Leipzig man could transform Ten Hag's backline next to either Raphael Varane or Harry Maguire, and then Lisandro Martinez once he returns.

At the Bundesliga club this season, the Frenchman has started eight of Leipzig's 11 games, as they battle for a place in next season's top four. Lukeba's stats show that he would be more than capable of competing for a starting place at Old Trafford too.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Interceptions Castello Lukeba 11 33 3 3 Jonny Evans 1 12 2 3 Harry Maguire 6 28 2 3

Given how young he is, Lukeba is destined to get even better from here and that could see any interest in his signature increase over time. Whether United push on with their interest remains to be seen, however. The defender has certainly impressed those at Leipzig, instantly earning the praise of former sporting director Max Eberl upon joining during the summer:

"Castello Lukeba was our number one target for the centre-back position. We have been interested in Castello for a while now. His style of play will fit perfectly into our side and he will be a key part of our squad. Despite being just 20, he’s already developed a lot and is one of the most talented young defenders in Europe."