When Julen Lopetegui left Wolverhampton Wanderers just before the Premier League season got underway, it would have been easy for the Midlands club to capitulate. But since the Spaniard's departure and Gary O'Neil's arrival, Wolves have looked more and more comfortable again in England's top flight and look on course to avoid a relegation battle.

What's been most impressive is their rediscovered ability to cause shocks at Molinuex, defeating Premier League champions Manchester City and scoring two late goals to turn the game on its head to hand Tottenham Hotspur back-to-back defeats for the first time under Ange Postecoglou. Perhaps bringing their momentum to a slight pause, however, one January sale could be set to deal Wolves a frustrating blow.

Wolves transfer news

Wolves weren't the busiest club during the summer transfer window and saw their headlines stolen by the departures of Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes to leave them briefly depleted in the middle of the park. And that makes their start under O'Neil all the more impressive. The former Bournemouth boss, who was unlucky to leave the Cherries after keeping them up last season, has crucially got the best out of Pedro Neto once again and has benefitted from the form of Matheus Cunha. One player who looks unlikely to get the O'Neil improvement, however, is Goncalo Guedes.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Villarreal have set their sights on Guedes ahead of a potential January loan move. The Portugal international has been out on loan at Benfica since January, but has struggled with injury problems, game time and form. Now, Villarreal are reportedly set to offer Guedes a way out of what has been a nightmare spell in Portugal.

It remains to be seen just what Wolves' stance on sending Guedes to the La Liga side, who are reportedly willing to cover his wages. Given his lack of place under O'Neil, on paper there doesn't seem to be much standing in the way of the transfer taking place, though reports in Portugal have claimed that he is set to stay put for the season.

"Great" Guedes needs fresh start

Guedes has become a shadow of the player once seen catching the eye at Valencia. It just simply hasn't happened for the winger since leaving La Liga and a return to Spain could be exactly what he needs. Guedes' stats during his time in Spain's top flight speak for themselves. The 26-year-old scored 28 goals and assisted a further 28 whilst appearing a total of 146 times. Still young enough to turn things around, the former Valencia man could yet revive his career at Villarreal if given the opportunity to do so by Wolves.

At his best, Guedes has been at the centre of praise, including from former Paris Saint-Germain forward Pauleta, who told the club's official website, via ESPN: "I know him very well. He plays for Portugal's under-21 side. I watched him grow up through his club and national team matches. He is a great talent -- he is physically gifted and technically extremely talented. On top of that, he is a really nice guy off the pitch. He can bring a lot to PSG and he has all it takes to impose himself in Paris. He will grow and continue to progress."