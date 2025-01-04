Manchester City might have been in poor form over the past three months or so, but it has not meant that youngsters have not had an opportunity in the first team. Since Phil Foden first broke into the City side, there has been a clear pathway there for academy stars.

It was meant to be a big season for Oscar Bobb in 2024/25, but that has been put on hold. The youngster played once this term, grabbing an assist, but picked up an injury at the start of the season. The likes of Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Nico O'Reilly have also been given opportunities for the Citizens.

However, there is one academy star who has struggled for regular minutes this term and is now linked with a move away from the club.

The academy star who could leave Man City

The player in question here is James McAtee. The highly-rated attacking midfielder has not necessarily got the minutes people expected he would at the Etihad Stadium this season, and could now leave the club search of more game time.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are one of the sides interested in signing the 22-year-old. The Magpies are believed to be monitoring the situation in case of a potential move this winter.

In terms of a price for the attacking midfielder, City could ask for upwards of £25m. That would be a deal of pure profit given he is an academy graduate. Having previously been out on loan, the youngster could well get a permanent move in order to flourish.

Why selling McAtee could be a mistake

It is a shame that McAtee has not had regular game time under Pep Guardiola in the 2024/25 campaign. The Salford-born attacker has played just nine games across all competitions for his boyhood club. However, the 357 minutes he has racked up are equivalent to 3.9 full 90-minute games.

Despite the lack of first-team action McAtee has seen this term, he has still made a lasting impression. He grabbed his first goal for the Citizens in the Champions League against Slovan Bratislava earlier in the season.

It might well seem curious that McAtee has not played much for the East Mancunian side this term. He is clearly someone well-rated by Guardiola, who said as recently as last weekend that he “always felt this guy could play” with the star-studded City team.

Upon hearing the news that a Premier League rival wants to sign an academy graduate who is highly rated, City fans may get a bad sense of deja vu. It is certainly reminiscent of the deal to sell Cole Palmer to Chelsea back in 2023.

He cost the West Londoners £42.5m, which proved to be worth every penny. The Wythenshawe-born attacker has gone on to become “the best player in the Premier League” according to Jamie Carragher.

Indeed, the stats certainly suggest that with 37 goals and 21 assists in 66 Chelsea games so far.

Not only are the pair both Manchester-born, and City academy graduates, but they are left-footed attacking players who love to operate in the pockets. The similarities are there for all to see.

McAtee - who talent scout Jacek Kulig dubbed a "special player" - certainly ticks the boxes of what Newcastle are looking for this winter. Chris Waugh of The Athletic confirmed on Boxing Day that they are targeting a right-winger.

McAtee is a versatile player and can operate as a winger, in the half-space or as a number ten or eight. For Sheffield United on loan, he played right across the frontline, just like Palmer does at Chelsea.

McAtee stats by position for Sheffield United (min 45 mins played) Position Games Goals Assists Central midfield 19 3 3 Attacking midfield 17 4 1 Right midfield 7 2 2 Right-wing 5 3 1 Second striker 3 0 1 Centre-forward 2 0 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

This is a move that City need to ensure they handle carefully. Of course, McAtee’s lack of game time is a worry for his development as a player, but if he leaves and ends up exploding at a Premier League rival, as Palmer has, it would be another move they might regret.



