Liverpool's midfield rebuild during the summer transfer window was extensive to say the least. Out went Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Fabinho, and in came Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch. Swapping the old for the new has since paid dividends, however, with the Reds sitting just one point adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City, who they play next in their return from the international break.

The summer transfer window failed to see the arrival of one specific type of player though, and Liverpool have once again been left exposed at times as a result. The January transfer window should give them the opportunity to solve a glaring issue and that could see the arrival of a long-term target.

Liverpool transfer news

After such a summer overhaul, it was difficult to know what to expect from Jurgen Klopp's new-look side. Some may have expected them to take a while to get going, given that the Reds had an entirely new midfield to work with. But that's been anything but the case. Instead, Liverpool have been flying. The likes of Szoboszlai and Gravenberch have settled straight in. Now, if they can solve their defensive midfield problem, Klopp's side could become serious title challengers once more.

As good as Mac Allister is, he is not a defensive midfielder, which has been exposed for all to see at times. Alas, reports do suggest that those at Anfield are attempting to find a solution in that area. According to Goal in Brazil, Liverpool have made contact with Fluminense over a potential deal for Andre Trindade.

It's no secret that the midfielder has attracted a lot of admirers, with Fulham also reportedly enquiring about the Fluminense man. If either of the Premier League sides want to sign Andre, it will reportedly cost them at least €35m (£31m) in January. Andre's value is at a higher point than ever before, with the player at the absolute peak of his power currently.

"Perfect" Andre could be the final piece to Liverpool's rebuild

When looking at the current Liverpool side, only the defensive midfield role stands out as something they can strengthen. If they find a natural defensive midfielder, not only will they complete their rebuild in the middle of the park, but they'll also finally get the best out of Mac Allister in his preferred role. Andre's stats stand out compared to the Argentine's in a full season.

Player Progressive Passes Per 90 Tackles Won Per 90 Blocks Per 90 Andre Trindade 6.43 1.40 0.97 Alexis Mac Allister 5.42 1.21 0.81

As a result of his performances, Andre has earned deserved praise, including from Maurício Alencar, who said via Liverpool Echo: "Andre plays more as a six; he is obviously very strong and agile, really good on the ball, plays two-touch football, great first touch. He is always appearing in those pockets of space between the defence and midfield, and the midfield and attack sometimes. He is a very versatile player.

“I think he is a cut above the rest of the Fluminense squad, and when I watch Brazilian matches, he is always a standout player, so I am surprised he has yet to move to Europe.”

He then went onto say: "He is the perfect player that Liverpool need, playing from the back and being able to intercept. He is very quick to react to the loss of the ball and reading the game.”