Leeds United picked up their seventh clean sheet in 12 Championship matches on Saturday as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The Whites have only conceded eight goals in the division so far, the fourth-best defensive record in the league, whilst also scoring the third-most goals (19).

This comes after Daniel Farke's side ended the 2023/24 campaign with the second-best defensive record in the Championship, letting in 43 goals in 46 outings.

Despite their impressive defensive statistics this season in the second tier, summer signing Joe Rodon has not enjoyed an easy start to the campaign.

Joe Rodon's form for Leeds this season

The Wales international joined from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal in the summer, after his loan spell at Elland Road last term, and has struggled at times in the 2024/25 campaign.

Rodon featured in 43 of the club's 46 games during the regular season during his time on loan and did not make a single error that led to a shot, goal, or penalty for the opposition, whilst he also won 68% of his duels.

24/25 Championship Joe Rodon Appearances 12 Error led to shot 1 Error led to goal 1 Penalties committed 1 Ground duel success rate 48% Aerial duel success rate 50% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Welsh defender has already made more errors and given away more penalties than he managed in the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign.

He has also lost 52% of his ground duels in the division so far, after winning 68% of his battles last term, and this suggests that opposition players are getting the better of him too often.

Farke will be hoping that Rodon can rediscover his best form in the weeks and months to come, but he does have a player emerging in the academy who could be the next version of the ex-Swansea star.

Leeds' emerging defensive talent

Alfie Cresswell, the younger brother of Charlie, only turned 17 in the summer and has already been promoted to the academy's U21 team this season.

The teenage sensation made 30 appearances for the U18 team and provided three assists in 21 U18 Premier League games for the Whites last term, earning him a U18 Player of the Season award for his efforts as a centre-back.

Leeds' coaches have recognised his terrific performances and promoted him to the U21s, with six starts in seven appearances in the Premier League 2 so far.

He has played four times at right-back this season but his main position throughout his time at Thorp Arch to date has been at centre-back, which may be where his future is.

This means that Farke could already have his eventual heir to Rodon at the heart of the defence as the right-footed defender has already emerged as a quality U21 option at the age of 17, whilst displaying positional versatility and winning a Player of the Season award for his performances.

It is now down to Cresswell to continue to develop and show the German head coach that he has what it takes to eventually make it in the first-team at Elland Road.