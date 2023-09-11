Bukayo Saka's early career is a testament to his exceptional talent and determination. Born on September 5, 2001, in Ealing, London, Saka began his football journey at a young age.

He joined the Arsenal youth academy at just seven-years-old, where he quickly caught the eye of scouts and coaches with his outstanding skills.

Saka's rapid progress through the ranks of Arsenal's youth teams was nothing short of remarkable. He made his debut for Arsenal's senior team on November 29, 2018, in a Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava, becoming the youngest player to represent the club in a European competition. His versatility as a winger or left-back and his remarkable composure and creativity soon earned him a regular spot in the first team.

During his early career, Saka racked up impressive statistics, showcasing his ability to both create and score goals. He became the youngest player to reach double figures in assists in a single Premier League season for Arsenal in the 2019/2020 campaign. Additionally, his performances earned him several records and milestones, including being named Arsenal's Player of the Season for the 2020/2021 season.

Saka's early career is a story of rising from the youth academy to becoming one of England's brightest football prospects, earning international caps and gaining recognition as one of the most promising talents in European football. His journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring footballers worldwide.

Bukayo Saka at Arsenal

Bukayo Saka's career at Arsenal has been nothing short of remarkable. He joined Arsenal's youth academy at the tender age of seven, and his progression through the ranks showcased his immense talent and potential.

Saka's early years at Arsenal's academy were marked by consistent growth and development. He impressed coaches with his versatility, agility and exceptional dribbling skills. These attributes earned him promotions through the youth ranks, and it was only a matter of time before he would make his mark on the first team.

His breakthrough moment came in November, 2018, when he made his senior debut for Arsenal in a UEFA Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava. At just 17 years and 20 days old, Saka became the youngest player in Arsenal's history to represent the club in a European competition. This debut was a sign of things to come as Saka's performances continued to dazzle fans and pundits alike.

One of Saka's most remarkable qualities is his versatility. Initially signed as a winger, he displayed the ability to adapt to different positions on the pitch, including left-back. This versatility allowed him to fill crucial roles for the team and earn the trust of various managers.

In the 2019/2020 season, Saka's star continued to rise. He made 38 appearances in all competitions, contributing with four goals and ten assists. His creativity and composure in front of goal were particularly impressive for a player of his age. Saka's performances were not only notable for his offensive contributions but also for his defensive work rate, even when playing out of position. He would also play a vital role in Arsenal's FA Cup triumph at the end of that season.

One of his standout moments that season came in a Europa League match against Standard Liège. Saka provided a stunning assist with a back-heeled flick, showcasing his flair and vision. This kind of playmaking ability was a glimpse of his immense potential.

In the 2020/2021 season, Saka continued to develop as one of Arsenal's key players. His versatility was on full display as he played as a winger, wing-back and even in central midfield when needed. His performances didn't go unnoticed, as he was named Arsenal's Player of the Season for the 2020/2021 campaign. This recognition highlighted his growing influence and impact on the team. Saka's ability to influence matches with his dribbling, precise passing, and crossing made him a crucial asset for Arsenal.

Saka's ability to perform on the biggest stages has been evident throughout his Arsenal career so far. Whether it was scoring vital goals, providing assists, or putting in tireless defensive shifts, he has consistently delivered for the Gunners. His versatility has allowed Arsenal's managers to deploy him in various roles, making him an invaluable asset.

In terms of statistics, Saka's contributions are impressive. To date, his record for Arsenal stands at 40 goals in 184 appearances in all competitions.

Beyond statistics, Saka's records and milestones include becoming the youngest Arsenal player to represent the club in European competition and earning the Player of the Season award on two occasions. These achievements serve as a testament to his immense talent and dedication to his craft.

Bukayo Saka's career at Arsenal has been a remarkable journey filled with growth, versatility and numerous records and milestones. His ability to make an impact in different positions, his creativity and his composure on the pitch have made him one of Arsenal's most promising talents and a rising star in English football.

In August 2023, Saka made his 83rd consecutive Premier League appearance for Arsenal, which set a new club record/

As his career continues to evolve, Saka's future at Arsenal looks incredibly bright, and he remains a key figure in the club's ambitions for success.

Saka's honours with Arsenal

Title Year(s) FA Cup (1) 2019/2020 FA Community Shield (2) 2020, 2023

Bukayo Saka with England

Bukayo Saka's burgeoning career with the England national team is a testament to his extraordinary talent and versatility. Having made his senior debut for the Three Lions in October 2020, Saka quickly became a key figure in the squad due to his impressive performances and adaptability.

One of Saka's most notable moments in an England shirt came during the 2020 UEFA European Championship. As one of the youngest players in the tournament, he was an integral part of England's run to the final. His composure, skill and ability to create scoring opportunities earned him widespread acclaim, despite missing the decisive penalty in a shoot-out against Italy in the final.

Despite that, Saka's statistics with the England national team continued to impress. His ability to seamlessly transition between different attacking positions has made him a valuable asset to England manager Gareth Southgate, allowing him to feature prominently in various formations and strategies. This has also been reflected in him being named England Player of the Year twice already.

Saka scored his first England hat-trick in a 7-0 victory over North Macedonia in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier.

To date, Bukayo Saka's career with the England national team has been marked by impressive statistics, memorable moments and a versatility that has made him a key player for his country.

As he continues to develop and gain experience, he is poised to be an integral part of England's national team for years to come, with the potential to play a pivotal role in their pursuit of international success.

Up to and including England's 1-1 draw with Ukraine in September 2023, Saka's record for England stands at 11 goals in 29 appearances.

Bukayo Saka's Personal Accolades & Records

Bukayo Saka has achieved numerous personal records and accolades throughout his burgeoning career. Notably, he made history by becoming Arsenal's youngest player to feature in a European competition when he made his debut on November 29, 2018, at just 17 years and 20 days old.

His versatility and remarkable composure on the pitch have earned him several milestones, including being named Arsenal's Player of the Season for the 2020/2021 campaign and again in 2021/2022.

Internationally, Saka quickly made an impact with the England national team, debuting in October 2020 at a young age. He played a pivotal role in England's journey to the final of the UEFA European Championship in 2020, a remarkable achievement for the young star. He has since been named England's player of the year on two occasions.

Saka's ability to influence matches with his dribbling, precise passing, and crossing has led to a string of awards and recognition, making him one of the most promising talents in English football. His numerous records and achievements underscore his immense talent and potential, promising an exciting future for this rising star.

Bukayo Saka's Personal Honours